The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points. , Globally, the US markets continued their downward trend for the fourth straight day after no progress was seen over debt ceiling negotiations. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent., , That apart, minutes of the US FOMC revealed that officials were uncertain about how to embark the interest rate hike trajectory as they attempt to reign inflation., , In Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed this morning, with Nikkei 225, and Kospi rising up to 0.2 per cent. On the flipside, the S&P 200, and Topix indices declined up to 0.7 per cent., , For the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.2 per cent to $78 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively., Read More