Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid mixed global cues; Brent at $78/bbl

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid mixed global cues; Brent at $78/bbl

Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid mixed global cues; Brent at $78/bbl

1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:14 AM IST
Follow Us

The SGX Nifty, on Thursday, signaled at negative start for the bourses as it stood around 18,270 levels, down 14-odd points.Read More

Key Event

8:13 AM May 23

How long will defence-related stocks keep firing?

8:02 AM May 23

DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 301 crore on May 24

7:54 AM May 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,185 crore on May 24

7:43 AM May 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude slip up to 0.3%

7:35 AM May 23

SGX Nifty hints at a muted start to trade

7:26 AM May 23

Asian markets mixed this morning; Nikkei 225 up 0.2%

7:19 AM May 23

US markets slip for the fourth straight day; Dow falls over 250 pts

7:15 AM May 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

8:13 AM May 23

How long will defence-related stocks keep firing?

Share of defence companies have surged up to 160% in the past year. With India’s indigenisation gaining momentum, will this dream run continue in related-stocks or a correction is likely in near-term? 

8:02 AM May 23

DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 301 crore on May 24

Institutional investors, investors, FPIs, DIIs

7:54 AM May 23

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,185 crore on May 24

FII

7:43 AM May 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude slip up to 0.3%

7:35 AM May 23

SGX Nifty hints at a muted start to trade

7:26 AM May 23

Asian markets mixed this morning; Nikkei 225 up 0.2%

7:19 AM May 23

US markets slip for the fourth straight day; Dow falls over 250 pts

7:15 AM May 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyCrude Oil PriceFII flowsDIIsIndian marketsRupee vs dollarQ4 ResultsBSE NSEStock market investment

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story