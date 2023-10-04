Nifty Financial, Nifty Private Bank: Wait for these breakouts for direction

Nifty Financial Services Index: Waiting for the Right Wave

The Nifty Financial Services Index currently stands at 19,733.70, encapsulated within a charted range of 19,864 to 19,650. This range delineates a critical battleground, where the index awaits a decisive move. A close above or below these markers could trigger significant shifts in market dynamics, providing strategic openings for traders.



In this nuanced scenario, the wisest course of action is to adopt a patient stance. Traders are best served by waiting for a breakout to unfold before making their moves. A breakout above the upper range at 19,864 could propel the index towards new horizons, with anticipated resistance levels at 20,000, 20,135, and 20,300.



Conversely, a breach of the lower level at 19,650 might usher in a different narrative, leading the index towards supports situated at 19,425, 19,136, and 18,715.



Vigilance is paramount; traders are encouraged to remain watchful, allowing market dynamics to guide their decisions. The wisdom lies in acting swiftly and decisively once the breakout signals the market's chosen direction.

Navigating Nifty Private Banks Index: Patience in the Face of Uncertainty

The Nifty Private Banks Index is currently perched at 22,993.90, within a defined range of 23,090 to 22,850. These numerical boundaries paint a clear picture of the index's current uncertainty, as it hovers between crucial levels.



The pivotal decision-making point lies in the breakout – a close above 23,090 signifies a potential upward surge, with anticipated resistance levels at 23,264, 23,425, and 23,625. Conversely, a breach of the lower threshold at 22,850 could initiate a downward spiral, finding supports at 22,710, 22,550, and 22,150.



Amidst this ambiguity, the wisest strategy is one of patience. Traders are advised to bide their time, observing the market with keen eyes. Initiating trades before the breakout occurs could be akin to sailing in uncharted waters, laden with risks.



Waiting for a clear, decisive move – either above 23,090 or below 22,850 – provides a prudent path forward. In essence, the market will soon reveal its hand.



Traders, poised on the edge, must exercise caution and restraint until the index confidently breaches one of these critical levels. When that moment arrives, armed with newfound clarity, traders can make strategic decisions aligned with the market's chosen direction. Until then, the watchful eye remains the trader's most valuable tool.

: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. The references to specific securities in this report are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be and should not be interpreted as a recommendation to buy or sell any specific securities.