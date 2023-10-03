Home / Markets / News / Winro Commercial India sells Sheela Foam's shares worth Rs 93 crore

Winro Commercial India sells Sheela Foam's shares worth Rs 93 crore

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Winro Commercial India sold more than 8.34 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,114 apiece

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Winro Commercial India Ltd on Tuesday offloaded shares of Sheela Foam, the maker of popular mattress brand Sleepwell, for Rs 93 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Winro Commercial India sold more than 8.34 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,114 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 92.97 crore.

These shares were purchased by Blue Diamond Properties Pvt Ltd at the same price.

Shares of Sheela Foam fell 0.49 per cent to close at Rs 1,136 per piece on the NSE.

In July, Sheela Foam Ltd said it will acquire a 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises Ltd (KEL) for Rs 2,150 crore.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

