Nifty Financial Services, Auto indices eye breakouts, show technical charts

Nifty Financial Services, Auto index outlook: How to trade these indices on Tuesday, December 10, 2024? Here's your trading guide

Ravi Nathani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
Nifty Financial Services Index: Awaiting Breakout Amid Bullish Momentum

The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently confined within a consolidation range between 24,875–24,550. A close above 24,875 would signal a bullish breakout, opening the door to higher resistance levels at 25,200. Conversely, a close below 24,550 would indicate bearish momentum, with the next support levels at 24,380, 24,180, and 23,975. 
 
While the overall trend remains positive, technical indicators such as RSI and MACD suggest sideways to slightly negative momentum, signaling potential caution in the immediate term.  For risk-tolerant traders, the best approach would be to buy near the support level of 24,550 and sell near the resistance level of 24,875 within the current range. However, safe traders are advised to wait for a confirmed breakout in either direction before committing to new positions. 
 
In conclusion, while the Nifty Financial Services Index retains its bullish undertone, the ongoing consolidation phase necessitates a strategic approach. 
 

Nifty Auto Index: Awaiting Triangle Breakout for Directional Clarity

 
The Nifty Auto Index is currently exhibiting a triangle pattern following a recent correction. This formation indicates a period of consolidation, with traders awaiting a decisive breakout for clear directional momentum. Until the index breaks out of this pattern, no trade is recommended for near-term traders as the risk of false moves remains high. 
 
On the downside, if the index breaches the critical support level at 23,400 or the last hope at 23,080, it could trigger a fresh wave of selling, potentially causing panic among market participants. In such a scenario, the index may experience significant downward pressure, leading to further corrections. 
 
On the upside, a breakout above 24,125 would signal a potential technical bounce. If this occurs, the index could target higher resistance levels at 24,575 and 25,175. These levels represent key milestones for the bulls, suggesting that upward momentum could gain traction post-breakout. 

For traders, the best strategy is to remain on the sidelines and monitor the index closely for a confirmed breakout. Safe traders should wait for a clear breach of either the 24,125 resistance or the 23,400/23,080 support to plan their trades. Risk-tolerant traders could look for opportunities to trade in the direction of the breakout with appropriate stop-loss levels.
 
In conclusion, the Nifty Auto Index is at a critical juncture, and its next move will likely set the tone for near-term trading. 
 
Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.
First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

