Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Inventurus IPO to open on Dec 12; know more here

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed initial public offering (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, December 12, 2024. At the upper end of the price band, the company seeks to raise Rs 2,497.92 crore from the offering.

As investors await the opening of the public offering, here are the key details of the Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) filed by the company:

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO details

The IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS), with promoters, and individual shareholders divesting up to 18,795,510 equity shares. Promoters participating in the OFS include Ashra Family Trust, Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust.

Individual shareholders participating in the OFS include Joseph Benardello, Gautam Char, Parminder Bolina, Jeffrey Philip Freimark, Shane Hsuing Peng, Berjis Minoo Desai, and others.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Price band, lot size

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO will be available with a price band of Rs 1,265 - Rs 1,329 per share, and a lot size of 11 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 11 shares and in multiples thereof.

Retail investors need a minimum of Rs 14,619 to bid for one lot, comprising 11 shares. For a maximum bid within the Rs 2,00,000 limit, retail investors can apply for up to 13 lots, or 143 shares.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP)

As of Monday, December 9, 2024, the shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions were trading at Rs 1,554 apiece in the grey market, reflecting a premium of Rs 225 or 16.93 per cent over the upper price band of Rs 1,329, revealed sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO allotment, listing date

The public subscription window for the IPO will close on Monday, December 16, 2024. The basis of allotment of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, with shares credited to investors' demat accounts by Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions shares are likely to list on BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO registrar, lead managers

Link Intime India is the registrar for the IPO. The book-running lead managers for the issue are ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, JP Morgan India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India).

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO objective

The company, in its RHP, said that it will not receive any proceeds from the offer. All proceeds, net of offer-related expenses, will go to the selling shareholders.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions financial details

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions reported revenue of Rs 1,282.87 crore for the six months ended September 30, 2024, up from Rs 630.87 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, revenue stood at Rs 1,817.92 crore, compared to Rs 1,031.30 crore in FY23, as per the RHP.

The company’s total expenses for the six months ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs 1,028.57 crore, up from Rs 413.18 crore during the same period last year. For FY24, expenses increased to Rs 1,441.66 crore from Rs 1,390.25 crore in FY23.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions’ profit for the six months ended September 30, 2024, stood at Rs 208.58 crore, compared to Rs 205.37 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, profit rose to Rs 370.48 crore, compared to Rs 305.22 crore in FY23.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions promoters details

The promoters of the company, as stated in the Red Herring Prospectus, include Sachin Gupta, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Aryaman Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, Aryavir Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust, and Nishtha Jhunjhunwala Discretionary Trust. Together, the promoters hold 107,352,790 equity shares, representing 62.57 per cent of the issued, subscribed, and paid-up equity share capital of the company, as per the RHP.

About Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions is a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider and a care enablement platform assisting physician enterprises in the US, Canada, and Australia, with a focus on the US markets. The company is a partner for outpatient and inpatient care organisations and has over 800 healthcare organisations as clients, including health systems, academic medical centers, multi-specialty medical groups, single-specialty medical groups, and ancillary healthcare organisations as of March this year.