Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi warns against unauthorised platforms for unlisted securities

Sebi warns against unauthorised platforms for unlisted securities

Sebi highlighted that these platforms operate in violation of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and the Sebi Act, 1992, which are designed to protect investors' interests

SEBI
The regulator emphasised that investors should refrain from engaging in transactions on these platforms and avoid sharing any sensitive personal details | (Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 8:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a warning against dealing in unlisted securities on unauthorised electronic platforms.
 
In a press release, Sebi highlighted that these platforms operate in violation of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, and the Sebi Act, 1992, which are designed to protect investors' interests.
 
The regulator emphasised that investors should refrain from engaging in transactions on these platforms and avoid sharing any sensitive personal details.
 
It further clarified that only recognised stock exchanges are authorised to provide platforms for trading in securities of "to-be-listed" and "listed" companies. A list of Sebi-recognised stock exchanges is available on the Sebi website.
 
Sebi warned that investors who transact on unauthorised platforms risk losing investor protection benefits, grievance redressal mechanisms, and online dispute resolution mechanisms administered by exchanges or depositories.
 
Sebi has previously cautioned the public about such activities through press releases issued in August 2016 and recently regarding unauthorised virtual trading platforms and unregistered online platforms offering unlisted debt securities.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Street Signs: Nifty racing past resistance, BSE's high-wire act, more

FPI lobby opposes Sebi's proposed norms for regulating AI and ML

Sebi revamps investor charter to boost transparency, grievance redressal

Premium

Overbearing secondary market: Time for business channels to refocus

Sebi proposes converting ITM options into futures one day before expiry

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of Indiaunlisted firmsstock exchange

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story