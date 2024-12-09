Godrej Consumer shares sink 10%, HUL 4%; why are FMCG stocks falling today?

Nifty FMCG index was down over 2 per cent in Monday's trade dragged by Godrej Consumer Product (GCPL). Godrej Consumer Product shares lost 9.3 per cent in trade and recorded a day's low at Rs 1,120 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company said it expects a "flattish" underlying volume growth and a mid-single-digit sales growth in the domestic market in the December quarter.

Around 9:50 AM, Nifty FMCG index was down 2.13 per cent at 56,516.85. In comparison, Nifty50 was down 0.11 per cent at 24,649.60. All 15 constituents on the index were trading in red. Among others Godrej Consumer shares were down over 9 per cent, Hindustan Unilever shares were down over 4 per cent, Dabur, Marico, Colgate Palmolive shares were down over 2 per cent and Britannia and Tata Consumer were down over 1 per cent.

Also Read Stock Market Live Updates here Godrej Consumer believes that due to an increase in soap prices, unseasonal rainfall, and slowdown in sales of its home insecticides (HI) segment a 'flattish' underlying volume growth and a mid-single-digit sales growth in the domestic market in the December quarter are expected, as per its filing.

Further, both segments jointly contribute to two-thirds of GCPL's standalone revenue -- mainly income from operations from the domestic market.

However, the rest of the portfolio is demonstrating good performance and is expected to deliver double-digit underlying volume growth, Godrej Consumer Products said in an update on business conditions and quarterly performance to the exchanges.

"The demand conditions in India have been subdued for the past few months which is evident in the FMCG market growth," it said.

A surge in palm oil and derivatives prices to the extent of a year-on-year increase of 20-30 per cent has impacted the soaps category, representing one-third of GCPL's standalone business revenue.

"To partly offset the cost increases we have taken price increases, reduced grammage of key packs and reduced various trade schemes," said the Godrej Industries Group FMCG arm.

Such pricing actions typically have minimal impact on category consumption but do result in reduced inventory across wholesale and household pantries, it said.

ALSO READ: GCPL expects flattish volume growth in Q3 sales on rise in soap prices It anticipates normalisation happening on the volume growth side following price stabilisation after the next few months only as per the historical patterns.'

Moreover, delayed winters in the north and cyclones in south India have slowed down sales in the HI segment, which also contributes one-third to the company's standalone business.

According to the company, these are "exceptional situations in standalone business" that the management believes are transitionary and not structural.

"Hence the management remains focused on navigating these near-term challenges while maintaining strategic investments for long-term growth as these negative trends are likely to persist for a few months," the filing added.