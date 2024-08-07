Nifty IT, Auto eye breakout from range bound pattern; trading strategy here

Nifty IT Index and Nifty Auto Index The Nifty IT Index and Nifty Auto Index are currently exhibiting range-bound behavior, each fluctuating within a specific set of support and resistance levels. This phase of consolidation suggests that both indices are waiting for a decisive breakout to establish a clear trend direction, providing strategic opportunities for both cautious and risk-tolerant traders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Nifty IT Index is oscillating between 38,800 and 38,000. This consolidation indicates that the index is at a pivotal juncture, where a breakout or breakdown will determine its near-term direction. If the index manages to close above the upper threshold of 38,800, it will likely trigger a move towards the next resistance level at 39,250.



Such a breakout would signal a bullish continuation, offering an entry point for traders looking to capitalise on the upward momentum. Conversely, if the index closes below the lower threshold of 38,000, the next near-term support is expected around 37,100. This would indicate a bearish trend, suggesting a sell-off or potential shorting opportunity.



Given these scenarios, the best trading strategy for safe traders is to wait for a definitive breakout or breakdown before committing to any positions. This approach ensures alignment with the market's direction and minimizes exposure to potential false moves.



Meanwhile, risk-tolerant traders might consider range trading, buying near the support level of 38,000 and selling near the resistance level of 38,800. This strategy can be profitable in a stable range-bound market, provided that traders exercise caution and set strict stop-loss levels to manage risk.

Similarly, the Nifty Auto Index is trading within a range of 25,025 to 24,450. The index is at a critical point where a close above or below this range will likely dictate its future movement. If the index closes above 25,025, the next resistance level to watch would be 25,381, signaling a potential continuation of the bullish trend.



On the other hand, a close below 24,450 would bring the next support level of 24,300 into play, indicating a bearish phase. For the Nifty Auto Index, the best trading strategy mirrors that of the Nifty IT Index. Safe traders should wait for a clear breakout or breakdown before making any trades, ensuring that their actions are guided by the market's confirmed direction.



Risk-tolerant traders might engage in buying near the support level of 24,450 and selling near the resistance level of 25,025. This approach can yield gains in a range-bound market, but it requires diligent monitoring and the implementation of strict stop-loss measures to mitigate potential losses.

In summary, both the Nifty IT and Nifty Auto Indices are at pivotal points within their respective trading ranges. The strategic approach for traders involves either waiting for a confirmed breakout or engaging in range-bound trading with cautious risk management. This method ensures that traders can capitalize on market movements while protecting their investments from unexpected volatility.



(Disclaimer: Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views are his own. He does not hold any positions in the Indices mentioned above and this is not an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. It should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell such securities.)