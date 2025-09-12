Nifty posts longest winning streak in a year on Fed cut, trade deal hopes

Indian equity benchmarks gained, and the Nifty posted its longest daily winning streak since September 2024 amid increasing bets on Fed rate cuts and renewed hopes of a trade deal with the US.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts, announced earlier this month to stimulate consumption, further boosted sentiment.

The Sensex on Friday ended the session at 81,905, a gain of 356 points or 0.4 per cent. The Nifty, meanwhile, ended the session at 25,114, a gain of 108 points or 0.4 per cent.

Nifty gained for the eighth consecutive session. For the week, both indices ended with a gain of 1.5 per cent, the best weekly gain