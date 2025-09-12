PSU bank index jumps 21% in 6 months; time to rethink investment strategy?

PSU bank vs private bank stocks: The past six months have handsomely rewarded investors who held bank stocks in their portfolios. The gains were even better – nearly double -- for those whose investments were skewed towards public sector banks’ index.

While Indian Bank, Canara Bank, and Bank of India led the gainers pack among the PSBs, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, and YES Bank led from the front at the bourses in the private bank space during the above-mentioned period, data shows.

Analysts attribute the sharp rise in the Nifty PSU Bank index to sustained stellar earnings growth, and believe the upswing in the pack still has some momentum left. "The outperformance of public sector banks can be attributed to strong financial results, supported by expanding credit growth, along with improving asset quality and rising treasury gains," said Anwin Aby George, equity research analyst tracking the sector at Geojit Investments. He, however, added the current metrics suggest PSBs’ outperformance may continue in the near term with their growth rates likely aligning more closely with private banks over the long-term.

Earnings growth: PSBs outsmart private peers At an aggregate level, the net profit of state-owned banks surged 10.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹0.47 trillion in the April-June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). This comes against a 3.9-per cent Y-o-Y decline in the net profit of private banks to ₹0.45 trillion during the same period, an analysis by CareEdge Ratings showed. The credit growth of PSBs outpaced private sector banks – a trend seen since the last three quarters – on the back of a greater headroom for lending with stable credit-to-deposit (CD) ratios as compared to private peers. Additionally, PSBs have strengthened their position in the Retail, agriculture and the MSME segments, enabling higher credit disbursal.

In fact, PSBs continued to capture higher market share in total credit, accounting for 53.8 per cent at the end of Q1FY26, as compared to 41.2-per cent share held by private banks. On the deposits front, however, private banks achieved a growth of 12.1 per cent as of June 2025, outpacing PSBs' 9.8 per cent growth. That apart, while margin compression was witnessed across the sector in Q1FY26, operating performance was weaker for PSU banks as compared to private banks. Going forward, analysts at Antique Stock Broking expect FY26 systemic credit growth to be around 11 per cent, flattish Y-o-Y.

"NIM will decline in Q2FY26 due to the full quarter impact of pass-through from the June, 2025, policy rate cut. However, PSU banks (excluding SBI) are likely to fare better as compared to private banks due to the benefit of savings account rate cuts taken by them in July," Antique said. FY26 NIMs, it added, could compress by 20-25 bps for private and PSU banks alike. The brokerage has 'Buy' ratings on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, SBI, and Bank of Baroda. It has 'Hold' on IndusInd Bank, and Punjab National Bank.