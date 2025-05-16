Nifty logs 4.2% weekly gain on trade optimism, RBI rate cut hopes

Markets ended lower on Friday, a day after climbing to their highest levels in seven months. However, the benchmark Nifty still ended the week with gains of 4.2 per cent, marking its best weekly performance since 18 April.

This week’s gains were supported by easing geopolitical tensions, optimism around a trade deal with the US, and expectations of a deeper rate cut cycle by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Nifty ended at 25,020, down 42 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Sensex closed at 82,331, down 200 points or 0.24 per cent, paring its weekly gain to 3.6 per cent.

The week began with the Sensex and Nifty posting their largest single-day gains in over four years, following de-escalation in cross-border hostilities. Investors were relieved as the developments eased concerns about the economic impact of a potential conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

However, profit booking mid-week pulled the indices down, driven by fears that foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) might redirect funds to China and the US following a truce on trade tariffs. The US and China agreed to reduce reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, with the US slashing duties on Chinese imports from 145 per cent to 30 per cent, and China lowering tariffs on US goods from 125 per cent to 10 per cent.

The tariff cuts sparked concerns that FPI flows could move away from India. In April, India had benefited from global trade uncertainties, attracting strong foreign investment.

Markets regained momentum later in the week after US President Donald Trump said India had agreed to drop tariffs on US goods. Experts believe the sharp rally may now give way to range-bound movement.

“The broader consolidation with a positive bias is likely to persist for Indian markets, supported by easing geopolitical tensions, progress on trade agreements, and improving signs of macroeconomic stability,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research for wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Market breadth was positive on Friday, with broader indices outperforming. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose about 1 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap index rallied nearly 2 per cent. On the BSE, 2,542 stocks advanced and 1,449 declined.

Bharti Airtel was the worst-performing Sensex stock, falling 2.8 per cent following a stake sale worth over $1 billion by major shareholder Singapore Telecommunications.

Both domestic and foreign institutional investors were strong buyers on Friday. FPIs were net buyers worth ₹8,831 crore—their highest since 27 March—while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought ₹5,187 crore, their highest since 9 May. The Airtel block deal influenced these tallies.

“Sustained FPI inflows and stable global markets further contribute to the positive sentiment. We continue to maintain our bullish outlook and recommend focusing on selective stock-picking,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP–Research at Religare Broking.