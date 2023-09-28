Nifty Metal, Pharma: Trading strategies for these 2 sectoral indices

Nifty Metal Index: Navigating a Range-Bound Market with a Bearish Bias

The Nifty Metal Index, currently trading at 6,777.30, is currently ensnared within a range-bound pattern on the near-term charts, offering both challenges and opportunities for traders.

In this analysis, we will explore the defined range levels, potential triggers, and the prevailing market sentiment to assist traders in making informed decisions in the metal sector.

Range-Bound Levels:

Upper Range: 6,842 and Lower Range: 6,708

The index is currently exhibiting a consolidation phase within this range, indicating a period of uncertainty and equilibrium between buyers and sellers. Such range-bound conditions often set the stage for significant price movements once the range is breached.

Breakout Scenarios for Near Term:

Breaking the Upper Range (6,842): A successful breach of the upper range could signify a potential bullish breakout. In this scenario, traders should closely monitor resistance levels between 6,880 and 6,916 as potential targets for bullish positions.

Breaking the Lower Range (6,708): Conversely, a breakdown below the lower range may indicate a bearish breakout. In this case, traders should consider support levels at 6,650 and 6,580 as potential targets for bearish positions.

It's important to note that the technical indicator, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), is currently in a downtrend. This bearish signal suggests short-term bearishness in the market. Even if the index manages to break above the upper range of the near-term consolidation, traders should exercise caution and be prepared to sell on rallies.

In summary, the Nifty Metal Index is currently navigating a range-bound market with a defined upper and lower range. While potential breakouts could lead to significant price movements, the presence of a bearish technical indicator like the MACD underscores a short-term bearish sentiment.

Nifty Pharma Index: A Bullish Outlook with a Key Threshold

The Nifty Pharma Index, presently trading at 15,159.80, is exhibiting a near-term bullish trend on the charts. In this analysis, we will delve into the important levels and indicators to guide traders through this promising market scenario.

Key Levels:

Resistance Level: 15,236; Strict Stop-Loss: 14,964

The current bullish trend is conditional on the index breaking and closing above the critical resistance level at 15,236. Traders should exercise caution and maintain a strict stop-loss at 14,964 on a closing basis when considering buying opportunities.

The recommended trading strategy for the Nifty Pharma Index in the near term is to buy on dips. This approach involves purchasing the index when its price experiences a temporary decline. The suggested target levels for traders employing this strategy are 15,400 and 15,510.

The importance of the 15,236 level cannot be understated, as its breach and subsequent close above would trigger positive movements in technical indicators like the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and near-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) such as 5, 13, and 21. These positive signals could fuel further bullish performance in the near term.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).