Stocks to watch today, Oct 13: HCLTech, Tata Capital, DMart, Axis Bank, HCC

Stocks to watch today, Monday, October 13: Indian equity benchmarks are set for a weak start on Monday, tracking losses in global markets and renewed US-China trade tensions. Around 7:05 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 65 points at 25,346, indicating a negative open.

On Friday, the Sensex gained 328.72 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 82,500.82, while the Nifty50 rose 103.55 points to 25,285.35.

Asian markets fell after both the US and China tightened trade restrictions and exchanged sharp remarks. Beijing said it was “not afraid of” a trade war following US President Donald Trump’s vow to impose 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports

The ASX 200 dropped 0.68 per cent and Kospi tumbled 2.35 per cent. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. On Wall Street, major indices slumped Friday as trade worries resurfaced. The Dow fell 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq plunged 3.6 per cent, erasing nearly $2 trillion in market value. Considering these factors, here are the top stocks to track on Monday, October 13: Q2 results today HCL Technologies, Just Dial, Anand Rathi Wealth, Den Networks among others will release their quarterly earnings today. Adani Energy Solutions System availability remained high at 99.63 per cent, with a minor year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline due to an unscheduled outage. Collection efficiency was robust at 100.59 per cent. The transmission order book now stands at ₹60,004 crore across 13 projects.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Appointed Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 10. Asian Paints Subsidiary Asian White Inc. FZE commenced commercial production at its white cement and clinker facility in Fujairah, UAE, with a capacity of 2.65 lakh tonnes per annum. Axis Bank Received a ‘Letter of Caution’ from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), advising strict adherence to KYC norms. The bank said it has already implemented corrective measures. Bajaj Finserv In September, Bajaj Life Insurance reported total premiums of ₹1,374.6 crore, while Bajaj General Insurance’s gross direct premium underwritten stood at ₹2,218.8 crore.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) The board approved a stock split of one equity share (₹10 face value) into five equity shares (₹2 each), subject to shareholder approval via postal ballot. DMart Consolidated net profit rose 3.85 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹684.85 crore in Q2FY26, compared with ₹659.44 crore a year ago. Revenue increased 15.5 per cent to ₹16,676.3 crore, EBITDA grew 11 per cent to ₹1,213.65 crore, while margins declined 29 bps to 7.28 per cent. Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) Secured a ₹204 crore contract from Hindalco Industries for fabrication, supply, and erection of pot shells and superstructures as part of the Aditya Aluminium smelter expansion project in Odisha.

Infosys Launched the Infosys Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce, offering advanced Agentforce solutions to support enterprise digital transformation. Kotak Mahindra Bank Sonata Finance has merged with BSS Microfinance, ceasing to be a subsidiary of the bank effective October 11. Both entities were wholly owned subsidiaries. Lupin The USFDA concluded a pre-approval inspection at its Somerset, New Jersey facility with one observation. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Selected as the preferred partner for redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West), Mumbai, with an estimated development potential of ₹800 crore. Also acquired 13.46 acres of land in Pune, estimated to yield a development potential of ₹3,500 crore.

Mankind Pharma Signed a Business Transfer Agreement with subsidiary Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) to acquire its branded generics business in the women’s health Rx segment for ₹797 crore through a slump sale. NTPC Green Energy Signed an MoU with Japan’s ENEOS Corporation to supply green methanol and hydrogen derivative products. Phoenix Mills Retail consumption across operational malls grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y. Gross residential sales surged to ₹139 crore from ₹27 crore, while collections rose to ₹115 crore from ₹60 crore. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India CFO Narahari Naidu resigned effective October 15 to pursue opportunities outside the organisation.

Signature Global Pre-sales declined 28 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,010 crore, while the area sold dropped 44 per cent to 1.34 million sq ft. Collections rose 2 per cent to ₹940 crore. Tata Capital Tata Capital IPO will list on the bourses today. Travel Food Services (TFS) Subsidiary TFS Gurgaon Airport Services signed a licence agreement with Delhi International Airport to set up and operate F&B outlets at Terminal 2 of IGI Airport. Waaree Renewable Technologies Consolidated profit surged 117.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹116.3 crore, while revenue increased 47.7 per cent to ₹774.8 crore.