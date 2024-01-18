Nifty Pharma, Nifty Energy eyeing correction on charts: Check key levels

Nifty Energy Index: Navigating Overbought Conditions with Caution

The Nifty Energy Index with last close of 34,853 presents a cautionary scenario for traders as it resides in an overbought zone.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Until a closing break above 35,480 occurs, the index is anticipated to underperform, signaling a potential pullback correction.

Technical indicators further highlight the impending correction, with the RSI at 70.66, showing signs of breaking below the 70 mark after reaching a high of 83.39.

This signals a potential profit booking phase. Additionally, the MACD indicator exhibits a negative crossover, reinforcing expectations of an imminent sell-off.

In light of these indicators, the recommended trading strategy for both near and short-term traders is to "sell on the rise," capitalize on profit-booking opportunities or opt to stay in cash for a temporary period.

Support levels on charts are anticipated at around 33200 and 31800, providing critical reference points for traders.

Adopting a cautious approach and staying attuned to key technical signals will be instrumental for traders navigating the Nifty Energy Index in the coming days.

The outlined trading strategy aims to optimize opportunities within the context of the expected correction and evolving market conditions.

Nifty Pharma Index: Anticipating Corrections Amidst Bearish Signals

The Nifty Pharma Index with last close of 17,154 is signaling a near-term correction on the charts. Anticipated support levels stand around 16,875 and 16,436.

In light of this outlook, the recommended trading strategy is to book profits and adopt a cautious stance by staying in cash for a temporary period until the index approaches the mentioned support levels.

Technical indicators are aligning with the bearish sentiment, as the RSI has declined to 59, signaling a potential downtrend.

Additionally, the MACD indicator reflects a breakdown on the charts, indicating bearishness and the likelihood of underperformance in the near term.

In navigating these signals, traders are advised to prioritize risk management and position themselves strategically for potential corrections.

The outlined trading strategy aims to optimize opportunities while mitigating exposure to market fluctuations.

Staying vigilant and adapting to evolving market conditions will be key for traders navigating the dynamics of the Nifty Pharma Index in the coming days.