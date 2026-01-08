Nifty Realty index surges 6% in 1 month; what's driving real estate stocks?

Shares of real estate companies were trading firm, gaining up to 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market owing to a positive outlook.

However, in the past six months, Nifty Realty index has underperformed the market by falling 7.4 per cent, as against 2.1 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

What’s driving the real estate stocks?

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities feel that residential demand is expected to sustain at least in the near term; while there could be a minor moderation, the demand-supply scenario is healthy directionally with high absorption levels and comfortable inventory levels.

The listed real estate universe continues to adopt a disciplined approach with higher emphasis on monetising existing projects over new supply. Except for NCR, where there was a sequential uptick in launches as supply dried up in the September 2025 quarter (Q2), new launches in all other markets were either flat or down marginally QoQ. Despite the limited launches so far in the year, most key developers remain on track to meet their annual pre-sales guidance, the brokerage firm said in the sector update. It maintains a positive stance on the sector as the demand-supply scenario is healthy directionally with high absorption levels and comfortable inventory levels.