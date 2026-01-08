Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infra shares rise 2% on posting 12% increase in Dec toll revenue

IRB Infra shares rise 2% on posting 12% increase in Dec toll revenue

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in toll collections for December 2025, reaching ₹754 crore

IRB Infrastructure Developers

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares rose 2.3 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹43.34 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company released its toll revenue figures for December 2025. 
 
At 9:20 AM, IRB Infrastructure’s share price was trading 1.63 per cent higher at ₹43.05 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 84,931.27. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹25,997.9 crore, with a 52-week high at ₹60.9 and a 52-week low at ₹40.54. In a year, the stock has slipped 26 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 8.7 per cent. 
 

IRB Infrastructure Developers December toll figure details 

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in toll collections for December 2025, reaching ₹754 crore, as compared to a revenue of ₹675 crore a year ago.
 
The collections included contributions from the company's two infrastructure investment trusts—IRB InvIT Fund (Public) and IRB Infrastructure Trust (Private). Across its 24-asset portfolio, the IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra led the pack with ₹170.3 crore, compared to ₹163.4 crore a year earlier.
 
The IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway emerged as the second-largest revenue generator, contributing ₹84.1 crore in December 2025, up from ₹70.7 crore in December 2024. The IRB Golconda Expressway (Hyderabad ORR) came in third with ₹78.8 crore, higher than ₹71.3 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO, said the group saw strong and steady traffic growth during the month, underpinned by healthy GDP expansion, which translated into robust toll revenue gains.
 
In November 2025, the company’s toll revenue rose 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) reaching ₹716 crore, up from ₹618 crore in November 2024. Individually, among others, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway, and Hyderabad ORR saw total toll collections to ₹158.6 crore, as compared to ₹146.4 crore a year ago. 
 
Separately, IRB on Tuesday secured a toll-operate-transfer (TOT) project from NHAI in Odisha for an upfront payment of ₹3,087 crore. Murarka noted that this win puts the company on a fast track to building an asset portfolio of ₹1 lakh crore in the near term—the largest by any private toll road developer in India.
 
IRB is among India's leading private toll road and highways infrastructure developers, with an asset base of approximately ₹94,000 crore spread across 13 states.
 

