The previous two 1,000-point moves from 17,000 to 18,000 and 16,000 to 17,000 had taken just 28 days and 19 days respectively. The jury is still out on how soon the index will breach the magical 20,000-mark. With Nifty trading at rich valuations of nearly 21 times its estimated earnings for FY24 of Rs 915, there is little legroom more expansion. However, the market is known to overshoot and undershoot valuations. If the ongoing strong momentum in foreign flows continues, the wait for 20,000 may not be long, believe analysts.
|Steep hike
|
The latest 1,000-point move took over 20 months
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.