Sheela Foam jumps 8% on report it may buy Kurlon Enterprise for Rs 3,250 cr

Till 1 pm, the BSE counter had seen traded volumes of around 16,000 shares as against an average of 5,680 shares traded in the last two weeks.
BSE has sought clarification from the company on the news development. As per a report by Moneycontrol, Sheela Foam will buy 100 per cent stake in Kurlon via two tranches. The deal is expected to be concluded within a couple of months.
Sheela Foam is the market leader and the largest manufacturer of Polyurethane Foam in India. The company manufactures various foam-based home comfort products like mattresses, furniture cushions, as well as technical grades of polyurethane foams for end-use in a range of industries like automobile and acoustics.
The company earned 74 per cent of its FY23 revenue from the home comfort business segment and the rest from technical foam segment.
In Q4FY23, the company reported 1 per cent YoY decline in consolidated revenues at Rs 7,290 million, while its profit declined 7per cent YoY to to Rs 458 milllion amid high raw material costs and lower volumes.