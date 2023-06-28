Sheela Foam jumps 8% on report it may buy Kurlon Enterprise for Rs 3,250 cr

"We supply to the auto industry, which is doing extremely well. However, as far as consumers are concerned, or the B2C business is concerned for mattresses, they are preferring to postpone their purchases and the footfalls in the stores are extremely low," the management said in its earnings call.

Sheela Foam is popular for its Sleepwell brand of mattresses. Around Rs 900 crore could be added to the company’s topline at the consolidated level as a result of this deal, the report said citing a source.Sheela Foam is the market leader and the largest manufacturer of Polyurethane Foam in India. The company manufactures various foam-based home comfort products like mattresses, furniture cushions, as well as technical grades of polyurethane foams for end-use in a range of industries like automobile and acoustics.The company earned 74 per cent of its FY23 revenue from the home comfort business segment and the rest from technical foam segment.In Q4FY23, the company reported 1 per cent YoY decline in consolidated revenues at Rs 7,290 million, while its profit declined 7per cent YoY to to Rs 458 milllion amid high raw material costs and lower volumes.