Nifty in bearish trend, support seen at 25,448: Check technical analysis

Stocks to buy today, November 6: Nifty has shown follow up selling after forming top two back-to-back indecision candlestick pattern on the weekly chart

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:46 AM IST
After opening 19 points lower on Tuesday (November 4), tthe Nifty index continued to slide throughout the session and closed with a fall of 166 points at 25,598. The Nifty closed below its 20-DEMA (25,608) for the first time since October 3, 2025. After forming 'Double Top' pattern near 26,100, Nifty has confirmed the 'Lower Bottom' on the daily chart, which is bearish for the short term.  Next support for Nifty share price is seen near the previous swing high of 25,448. On the upside, resistance shifts down to 25,718. Nifty has shown follow up selling after forming top two back-to-back indecision candlestick pattern on the weekly chart, which signals caution ahead. Bearish implication of this pattern will be negated only above 26,100 resistance in Nifty.

Buy KPIL (CMP: ₹1,315) | Share price target: ₹1,399 | Stop-loss: ₹1,241

On the week ended October 24, 2025, Kalpataru Projects International share price broke out from the multi-week consolidation with a jump in volumes. The stock price is placed above all the key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current trend. 

Buy Sagility (CMP: ₹51.62) | Share price target: ₹59 | Stop-loss: ₹49.6

On the week ended October 31, 2025, Sagility share price broke out from the multi-week consolidation with a jump in volumes. Sagility stock is placed above all the key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames.    =====================  Disclaimer:This article is by Vinay Rajani, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:45 AM IST

