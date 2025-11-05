Improving credit growth trajectory, steady margins positive for SBI

State Bank of India (SBI) reported strong credit growth of 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and beat consensus estimates on net interest income (NII), current account–savings account (CASA) deposits, and fee income. Sequentially, core net interest margins (NIM) rose 5 basis points, loans grew 4 per cent, and fees expanded 12 per cent.

The core return on assets (RoA) stood at 1.05 per cent, while reported RoA was 1.17 per cent. Core pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) grew 2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Asset quality improved as slippages and non-performing loans (NPLs) declined.

For FY26, loan growth guidance has been revised up from 12–13 per cent to 12–14 per cent, with management expecting NIM to remain above 3 per cent in H2 FY26.

Net profit boosted by Yes Bank stake sale SBI reported a Q2 FY26 net profit of Rs 20,160 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by an exceptional gain of Rs 4,590 crore from the divestment of a 13.18 per cent stake in Yes Bank. Adjusted for this one-off, net profit stood at Rs 16,700 crore, down 9 per cent Y-o-Y and 13 per cent Q-o-Q. NII rose 3.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 42,980 crore, with NIM at 2.97 per cent. The loan book grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y (4 per cent Q-o-Q), while deposits were up 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y (2.2 per cent Q-o-Q). The CASA ratio stood at 39.6 per cent. PPOP declined 7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 27,300 crore.

Slippages moderated to Rs 4,998 crore (from Rs 8,400 crore in Q1 FY26). The gross NPA ratio improved 10 basis points Q-o-Q to 1.73 per cent, while the net NPA ratio fell 5 basis points to 0.42 per cent. The provision coverage ratio rose to 75.8 per cent. Healthy advances growth and lower credit costs Advances grew 13 per cent Y-o-Y (4 per cent Q-o-Q), led by retail loans (up 14 per cent Y-o-Y) and SME loans (up 19 per cent Y-o-Y). Corporate lending grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, while Xpress Credit (for salaried borrowers) rose 1.6 per cent Q-o-Q.

The loan book composition includes 29 per cent MCLR-linked loans, 30 per cent repo-linked, 22 per cent fixed-rate, and 15 per cent T-bill-linked. Provisions rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 5,400 crore. The credit–deposit ratio improved to 78 per cent from 76.7 per cent in Q1 FY26. Credit cost moderated to 0.39 per cent. Other income was flat Y-o-Y and declined 11.6 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 15,300 crore as treasury gains normalised to Rs 2,880 crore (from Rs 6,330 crore in Q1). Core fee income rose 25.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating expenses grew 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 30,990 crore, led by GST, software, and training costs. SBI also recruited 1,500 employees. Project Saral — the bank’s AI-enabled process simplification initiative — aims to further streamline operations.

Subsidiary performance mixed SBI Cards reported a net profit of Rs 450 crore (up 10 per cent Y-o-Y, down 20 per cent Q-o-Q). SBI Life’s net profit declined 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y (down 17 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 495 crore. SBI Mutual Fund’s net profit rose 7 per cent Y-o-Y (down 12 per cent Q-o-Q) to Rs 740 crore. The bank is considering listing SBI Mutual Fund and SBI General Insurance. Capital position, guidance, and outlook SBI reiterated its NIM guidance of over 3 per cent and RoA at 1.04 per cent (excluding stake sales). The exceptional gain from the Yes Bank stake sale was Rs 4,500 crore before tax and Rs 3,386 crore post-tax. The bank said it would not apply mark-to-market accounting on its residual Yes Bank stake.

Management expects stronger performance in H2 FY26, aided by liquidity from the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut. SBI has raised Rs 25,000 crore in equity capital through a QIP, taking total equity capital to Rs 1.1 trillion in Q2 FY26. The CASA market share stands at 23 per cent and overall deposits market share above 22 per cent. SBI expects corporate credit growth of at least 10 per cent in H2 FY26, backed by a Rs 7 trillion corporate loan pipeline (50 per cent already sanctioned). Home loans are expected to grow 15–16 per cent Y-o-Y, with gold loans also improving.