Home / Markets / News / Nifty Trading Guide for April 21: Know key levels to watch & where to trade

Nifty Trading Guide for April 21: Know key levels to watch & where to trade

Given the sharp rally in the last few days and midcaps experiencing a fatigue, Nifty is also likely to take a breather and undergo a consolidative phase

market, stock trading, trading
Sahaj Agrawal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 7:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Recommended strategy:

  • Strategy: Nifty Short Strangle
  • Expiry: 24APR 2025
  • Strike Prices: Sell 23000 Put @30 and Sell 24400 Call @30
  • Net Premium Inflow: 60 points
  • Stop Loss: 118
  • Target: Entire Premium Inflow 

Rationale:

  • Given the sharp rally in the last few days and midcaps experiencing a fatigue, Nifty is also likely to take a breather and undergo a consolidative phase.
  • The resistance on the upper side is expected near the key 50 per cent retracement level of the entire fall from 26,277 up to 21,743, which comes at around 24,000 levels.
  • The support on the downside could be expected to come in near 23,300-23,200 levels.
  • Under the current range-bound nature of the market, a Short Strangle strategy is an ideal choice to capitalise on time decay (Theta decay).
  • This strategy is profitable if the market remains in a tight range, benefiting from both volatility contraction and Theta decay.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Sahaj Agrawal, senior vice president, head of derivatives research of Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hospital valuations keep steady pulse, ensuring growth never skips a beat

Premium

Alternative investment funds tell Sebi: One exam doesn't fit all

Premium

India's high P/E ratio: Riding a tiger, but can it dismount safely?

Premium

Street signs: Nifty eyes 24,000, AI to vet IPO documents, and more

Sebi finds only 2-3 labourers, no EV production at Gensol's Pune unit

Topics :Nifty tradingStock callstechnical analysisNSE NiftyNifty50Markets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexS&P BSE Sensexstock market trading

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story