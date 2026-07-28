Nifty50 spends 100 trading days below 200-DMA, 2nd longest in a decade

Recovery attempt

Thus far in calendar year 2026 (CY26), the Nifty touched a high of 26,373 on January 5 before falling to a low of 22,183 on April 2, slipping below its 200-DMA amid the geopolitical conflict in West Asia. Since then, the index has rebounded 8.2 per cent to around the 24,000 mark, but remains nearly 3 per cent below its 200-DMA.Analysts believe that despite the prolonged stay below the long-term 200-DMA, the index seems to be attempting a recovery as the gap between the current levels and the 200-DMA has narrowed.“The Nifty is just around 3 per cent away from the 200-DMA, when compared to April's plunge this year when the fall stretched nearly 5 per cent below the key DMA levels, suggesting that a recovery attempt is underway,” says Anand James, chief market strategist, Geojit Investments.Nearly 50 per cent of the stocks that comprise the Nifty 50 are trading below their respective 200-DMAs. Some prominent ones include Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).From a technical perspective, the 23,700–23,600 zone continues to serve as the immediate support for Nifty 50, analysts suggest. A decisive break below this, they believe, could accelerate selling pressure and drag the index towards the 23,500–23,300 support zone.