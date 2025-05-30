Nikita Papers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Nikita Papers IPO allotment status: The basis of the allotment of shares for The basis of the allotment of shares for Nikita Papers is expected to be finalised today, Friday, May 30, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Nikita Papers, which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, May 29, received a muted response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by only 1.42 times, according to data available on the NSE.

The highest demand for the SME offering came from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 2.11 times. This was followed by retail investors at 1.84 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 0.74 times.

Here's how to check the Nikita Papers IPO allotment status online:

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Nikita Papers allotment status online:

Check Nikita Papers IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Nikita Papers IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Nikita Papers IPO GMP

On Friday, the unlisted shares of Nikita Papers were trading flat at ₹105, the upper price band, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Nikita Papers IPO details

Nikita Papers aims to raise ₹67.54 crore through the SME public offering comprising a fresh issue of 6.49 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), shares of Nikita Papers will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹95 to ₹105 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,200 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 2,400 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,49,600.

Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar for the issue. Fast Track Finsec is the sole book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, from the net issue proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹50 crore for capital expenditure towards setting up a power plant and ₹5 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

About Nikita Papers

Incorporated in 1989, Nikita Papers manufactures paper and paper products. It specialises in a range of paper grades suitable for industrial, commercial, and printing applications. Currently, the company has an installed capacity of around 133,000 MT per annum. The company manufactures Kraft paper of 80- 200 GSM in different Burst Factor Ranges.