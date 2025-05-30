Ola Electric share price slumps 10% in trade after Q4 loss widens YoY

Ola Electric share price plummeted 9.7 per cent in trade on Friday, May 30, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹48.07 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted weak Q4FY25 results.

At 9:30 AM, Ola share price was down 6.12 per cent at ₹49.98 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.03 per cent at 81,658.04. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹22,027.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹157.53 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹45.55 per share.

Ola Electric results

The electric vehicle manufacturer reported its Q4 results on Thursday, after market hours. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹870 crore as against a loss of ₹416 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹611 crore as compared to ₹1,598 crore a year ago, down 61.8 per cent.

The company's Q4 auto gross margin remained flat at 19.2 per cent driven by Gen 3 BOM optimisation and increased monetisation. Operating cost reductions from the Network Transformation and margin improvements has lowered auto Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) breakeven from 50,000 to less than 25,000 units/month.

ALSO READ: Ola Electric Q4 results: Loss widens to ₹870 crore, revenue declines 59% The auto segment Ebidta for Q4FY25 stood at a loss of ₹512 crore as against ₹154 crore a year ago.

However, the business, according to company's investor presentation, remained well-capitalised with ₹4,000 crore of gross cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4FY25. The company is also exploring a non-dilutive debt raise of up to ₹1,700 crore to refinance existing debt repayment obligations.

In FY25, Ola Electric delivered 359,221 units, marking a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase from 329,549 units in FY24, thereby maintaining its leadership position in the electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment and contributing to higher electric vehicle penetration.

Ola Electric management commentary

The company will focus on scaling revenue and operating leverage in FY26. Further, with a robust product roadmap, vertical integration and research and development (R&D) focus, and strong distribution and service infrastructure, the company believes it is well-positioned to drive the next phase of EV adoption in India across both scooters and

motorcycles.