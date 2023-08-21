Home / Markets / News / Nippon India, IPru MF's EPFO play gets going; move to help shore up AUM

Nippon India, IPru MF's EPFO play gets going; move to help shore up AUM

Join public sector-linked peers SBI and UTI MF

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
Premium
SBI MF and UTI also followed suit, lowering the TERs of the two index trackers to below 0.05 per cent.

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invested in the Nifty50 and Sensex exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by Nippon India and ICICI Prudential for the first time in July. These two fund houses join public sector bank-linked players SBI MF and UTI MF, whose products are traditionally used by the retirement fund body.

EPFO’s investment corpus was routed through Nippon and ICICI Prudential nearly three months after receiving approval for empanelment with the social security organisation.

Historically, EPFO invested in Nifty50 and Sensex ETFs of only two asset management companies (AMCs) — SBI and UTI. These ETFs receive the majority of EPFO's equity allocations, with a portion flowing into CPSE and Bharat 22 ETFs, funds created to assist the government in meeting its disinvestment targets.

"The introduction of two more asset managers will help EPFO diversify its AMC exposure for the increasing investments in index ETFs," said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of Value Research.

AMCs will gain from strong, consistent flows into the selected ETFs. As a result of EPFO's flows, the assets under management (AUM) of ICICI Prudential's Nifty50 ETF rose almost 10 per cent month-on-month to Rs 5,900 crore in July. For its Sensex ETF, the AUM rose 64 per cent from Rs 442 crore to Rs 725 crore.

Nippon India Sensex ETF's AUM increased 19 per cent to Rs 559 crore. Its Nifty50 BEES ETF saw just a 4 per cent gain due to its much larger base. Overall, each of the schemes is expected to have received between Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore from EPFO in July.

The larger size of their funds may attract flows from other institutional and retail investors as well.

In the previous financial year (FY23), EPFO invested Rs 53,081 crore into ETFs, according to data shared by the government in Parliament. The investment represented over 50 per cent of the total gross inflows into all equity ETFs.

The retirement fund is permitted to invest up to 15 per cent of the flows into equity, a limit that has risen over the years. In the financial year 2015-16, the limit was only 5 per cent.

While Nippon and ICICI Prudential are assured of substantial inflows into their ETF offerings, the move came with some concessions.

Before receiving the inflows, the two AMCs significantly reduced the fees they charge for managing the Nifty50 and Sensex ETFs. In May, ICICI Prudential slashed the total expense ratio (TER) of its Nifty50 ETF from 0.05 per cent to 0.0279 per cent. Similarly, the TER of its Sensex ETF was nearly halved to 0.0254 per cent. The TERs charged on these ETFs are now the lowest in their category. Concurrently, Nippon India reduced the Nifty50 ETF TER to 0.0374 per cent from 0.05 per cent.

SBI MF and UTI also followed suit, lowering the TERs of the two index trackers to below 0.05 per cent.

The decision to add two new AMCs was made at EPFO’s March-end meeting of the Central Board of Trustees.

Also Read

EPFO raises interest rate to 8.15% for FY23 from 8.1% last year: Report

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

How much you need to pay to get higher EPS pension? New circular clarifies

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

FPIs' investment value in Indian equities gains 20% to $626 bn in June qtr

Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Here's why Adani Power, Adani Energy shares rallied up to 16% in 3 days

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high as arm secures order worth Rs 850 crore

Data Patterns rallies 9% to hit record high on strong order book position

Topics :NipponEPFOICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story