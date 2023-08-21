Nippon India, IPru MF's EPFO play gets going; move to help shore up AUM

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invested in the Nifty50 and Sensex exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered by Nippon India and ICICI Prudential for the first time in July. These two fund houses join public sector bank-linked players SBI MF and UTI MF, whose products are traditionally used by the retirement fund body.

EPFO’s investment corpus was routed through Nippon and ICICI Prudential nearly three months after receiving approval for empanelment with the social security organisation.



Historically, EPFO invested in Nifty50 and Sensex ETFs of only two asset management companies (AMCs) — SBI and UTI. These ETFs receive the majority of EPFO's equity allocations, with a portion flowing into CPSE and Bharat 22 ETFs, funds created to assist the government in meeting its disinvestment targets.

"The introduction of two more asset managers will help EPFO diversify its AMC exposure for the increasing investments in index ETFs," said Dhirendra Kumar, chief executive officer of Value Research.



AMCs will gain from strong, consistent flows into the selected ETFs. As a result of EPFO's flows, the assets under management (AUM) of ICICI Prudential's Nifty50 ETF rose almost 10 per cent month-on-month to Rs 5,900 crore in July. For its Sensex ETF, the AUM rose 64 per cent from Rs 442 crore to Rs 725 crore.

Nippon India Sensex ETF's AUM increased 19 per cent to Rs 559 crore. Its Nifty50 BEES ETF saw just a 4 per cent gain due to its much larger base. Overall, each of the schemes is expected to have received between Rs 200 crore and Rs 500 crore from EPFO in July.



The larger size of their funds may attract flows from other institutional and retail investors as well.

In the previous financial year (FY23), EPFO invested Rs 53,081 crore into ETFs, according to data shared by the government in Parliament. The investment represented over 50 per cent of the total gross inflows into all equity ETFs.



The retirement fund is permitted to invest up to 15 per cent of the flows into equity, a limit that has risen over the years. In the financial year 2015-16, the limit was only 5 per cent.

While Nippon and ICICI Prudential are assured of substantial inflows into their ETF offerings, the move came with some concessions.



Before receiving the inflows, the two AMCs significantly reduced the fees they charge for managing the Nifty50 and Sensex ETFs. In May, ICICI Prudential slashed the total expense ratio (TER) of its Nifty50 ETF from 0.05 per cent to 0.0279 per cent. Similarly, the TER of its Sensex ETF was nearly halved to 0.0254 per cent. The TERs charged on these ETFs are now the lowest in their category. Concurrently, Nippon India reduced the Nifty50 ETF TER to 0.0374 per cent from 0.05 per cent.

SBI MF and UTI also followed suit, lowering the TERs of the two index trackers to below 0.05 per cent.