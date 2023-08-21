Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows have become tepid this month amid a rise in US bond yields. The 10-year US bond yield is currently around its 10-month high of 4.303 per cent. If it exceeds October's peak of 4.338 per cent, it will reach its highest level since 2007. Increasing bond yields have ignited concerns of a hastening in FPI outflows from the domestic market.

However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities believes the fears may be groundless. "The most recent increase in US yields from about 3.75 per cent to 4.3 per cent was prompted by the rating downgrade by Fitch and is exerting pressure on FPI flows towards India. However, the US 10-year bond yield is likely close to its upper range given the outlook for inflation. This should ease concerns around FPI outflows even as structural domestic equity flows in India continue to be positive, as evidenced by record-high systematic investment plan (SIP) flows," say Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, strategists at ICICI Securities.

Current core inflation trends and forward projections do not signal a further surge in inflation in the US. This means the medium-term outlook for rates continues to be favourable, they add.

Since the financial year 2020, the cumulative FPI flows into India are second only to China. If not for the $2.5 trillion investment in the financial year 2021, the overseas flow figure for China also appears bleak. Despite recent weakness in FPI flows, on a trailing 12-month basis, FPIs flows into domestic stocks are $20.4 billion—one of the best among emerging and developed markets. Aggregate FPI holdings currently stand at Rs 53.2 trillion, implying 17.4 per cent holdings of domestic equities, up from 17 per cent in June 2022.



Seen peaking The US 10-year bond yields is near its upper end of the range seen over the past year