Sharp FPI outflows unlikely amid high US Treasury yields: ICICI Sec

However, domestic brokerage ICICI Securities believes the fears may be groundless. "The most recent increase in US yields from about 3.75 per cent to 4.3 per cent was prompted by the rating downgrade by Fitch and is exerting pressure on FPI flows towards India. However, the US 10-year bond yield is likely close to its upper range given the outlook for inflation. This should ease concerns around FPI outflows even as structural domestic equity flows in India continue to be positive, as evidenced by record-high systematic investment plan (SIP) flows," say Vinod Karki and Niraj Karnani, strategists at ICICI Securities.
|Seen peaking
|
The US 10-year bond yields is near its upper end of the range seen over the past year