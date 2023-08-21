Home / Markets / News / Here's why Adani Power, Adani Energy shares rallied up to 16% in 3 days

Here's why Adani Power, Adani Energy shares rallied up to 16% in 3 days

In the past three trading days, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power have rallied more than 12 per cent after promoter and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought stake via open market

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward movement as Adani Energy Solutions (formerly known as Adani Transmission) and Adani Power surged up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade.

In the past three trading days, Adani Energy Solutions (up 13 per cent) and Adani Power (up 16 per cent) have rallied more than 12 per cent after promoter and foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought stake in these companies via open market.

Among individual stocks, Adani Power surged16 per cent in the past three days after Australia-listed investment firm, GQG Partners invested $1.1 billion (Rs 9,000 crore) in Adani Power on acquiring 8.1 per cent stake from the Adani family via multiple block deals. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Adani Power has installed capacity of 12,450 MW (which includes 40 MW solar power project) at multiple locations i.e. Bitta, Mundra, Kawai, Tiroda, Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh. The company sells power under long term Power Purchase Agreement (PPAs), medium term PPAs, short term PPAs, on merchant basis and is also engaged in trading, investment and other business activities.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Energy Solutions rallied 13 per cent in three days after it announced that Geltbery Trade and Investment, the promoter group company purchased 23.8 million equity shares or 2.13 per cent stake of the company, between August 3, and August 14, via open market. Post acquisition, total promoters holding of Adani Energy Solutions increased to 70.41 per cent from 68.28 per cent. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

According to disclosure made by Adani Enterprises, Kempas Trade and Investment, the promoter group, has acquired 1.5 million equity shares or 0.13 per cent stake in the company via open market on August 7.

Meanwhile, last week media reported that, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA) is looking to double down in India and is evaluating a large exposure in the expansive power businesses of Gautam Adani that span thermal generation to transmission, clean energy and green hydrogen.

TAQA is keen to deploy $1.5-2.5 billion in Adani Group firms or in a single entity, suggested reports. Both sides believe there is maximum synergy between TAQA and Adani Energy Solutions, formerly Adani Transmission, to forge a strategic alliance and work together on projects in North Africa and West Asia, said a report by The Economic Times on Friday.

However, Adani Energy Solutions on August 18 clarified that the Company is not engaged in any investment-related discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA).


Also Read

Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Group shares rally up to 10% as GQG Partners buy Rs 15,446 cr stake

Adani Group shares in demand; Adani Power, Energy Solutions surge up to 12%

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high as arm secures order worth Rs 850 crore

Data Patterns rallies 9% to hit record high on strong order book position

Lemon Tree up 4%; hits new high on launching its first hotel in Rajkot

RIL, ONGC, M&M: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

PNB Housing Finance jumps 8% on recovery of Rs 784 crore corporate NPA

Topics :Buzzing stocksAdani PowerAdani Groupstocks to watchFPI investmentPromoter stakeIndian markets

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

Tata Sons seek partnerships for UK battery plant to supply JLR EVs

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

China's Honor stages India return with local mfg plans in early 2024

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story