NMDC's earnings growth in FY27 hinges on hitting volume target

High receivables are a concern, but the balance sheet is strong with a healthy net cash position. Dues from RINL stood at Rs 4,590 crore and management is confident of full recovery. It is also confident of recovering receivables from NMDC Steel within two years as operations scale up at the steel subsidiary. NMDC Steel reported Ebitda of Rs 1,520 crore in FY26. Financing the capex will not be difficult. The net cash balance stood at Rs 4,920 crore at the end of FY26, and ongoing capex can be funded through internal accruals.