NMDC share price rises 3% on interim dividend announcement; check details

NMDC share price today: Shares of state owned NMDC were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The Navratna stock climbed 3 per cent to today's high of Rs 66.84 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the intra-day deals on Tuesday.

The northward move in the NMDC share price came on the back of the news that it has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.30 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

NMDC interim dividend 2025

NMDC, in an exchange filing, said, "The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, 17th March 2025, inter alia declared the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs 2.30 per equity share of face value of Re 1/- each for the financial year 2024-25."

NMDC dividend record date

NMDC has set Friday, March 21, 2025, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders for their participation in the interim dividend.

Also Read

NMDC dividend history

NMDC has a rich history of awarding dividends to its shareholders. According to the data available on the NSE, NMDC declared a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, and an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share in 2024. In 2023, NMDC announced a dividend of Rs 2.85 per share, and an interim dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.

NMDC dividend yield

At the current market price, NMDC shares have a dividend yield of 3.65 per cent.

NMDC share price history

The Navratna stock price has declined nearly 6 per cent in the last six months and 2 per cent in the last one year. For the year-to-date, NMDC shares have advanced nearly 1 per cent, in comparison, the Nifty50 has declined nearly 4 per cent during the same period.

NMDC shares have a 52-week range of Rs 95.45 - Rs 59.70 on the NSE.

At around 10:43 AM on Tuesday, NMDC shares were quoted at Rs 66.28, up 2.11 per cent from its previous close of Rs 64.91 on the NSE. A combined total of nearly 16.26 million equity shares of NMDC, estimated to be worth Rs 107.62 crore, exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were trading higher on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex was quoted 891 points or 1.20 per cent higher at 75,060, and the NSE Nifty50 was up by 261 points or 1.16 per cent at 22,770.

About NMDC

Formerly known as National Mineral Development Corporation, NMDC is a Navratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India. The company is India's largest iron ore producer by volume. NMDC operates iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, and a diamond mine in Madhya Pradesh. The company sells most of its iron ore production to the domestic steel market. NMDC was incorporated on November 15, 1958, as a government company.

As of March 18, 2025, NMDC enjoys a market capitalisation of Rs 58,342.50 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty Midcap50 index.