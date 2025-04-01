NSDL IPO expected by July as Sebi extends in-principle listing approval

In a relief to National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has granted an extension until July 31 for the depository to launch its Rs 3,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).

An earlier approval granted by the market regulator was set to lapse this month. Market experts believe the extension will allow NSDL to prepare for the IPO and launch it when market sentiment improves.

In a letter dated March 28, Sebi granted an extension to the in-principle approval for listing, subject to certain conditions.

The move is crucial for complying with Sebi’s mandate that caps single-entity ownership in market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) at 15 per cent.

Sebi had granted in-principle approval for the IPO in September 2024, following NSDL’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing in July 2023.

The IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with six shareholders, including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank and HDFC Bank, diluting their stakes.

In 2018, Sebi introduced rules limiting single-entity ownership in MIIs to 15 per cent, with a five-year compliance window ending in October 2023. The regulator had granted an extension to NSE for divesting its stake in NSDL. NSE currently holds 24 per cent in the depository.

In the December quarter, NSDL’s consolidated net profit rose nearly 30 per cent to Rs 85.8 crore, while total income increased 16 per cent to Rs 391 crore.