Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India ahead of reciprocal tariffs

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Trading in the Indian stock markets is likely to remain cautious ahead of the start of the so-called trade tariffs by US President Donald Trump, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors. Trading in the Indian stock markets is likely to remain cautious ahead of the start of the so-called 'Liberation Day' reciprocal tariffs scheduled to be levied from April 2, 2025. Investors are also likely to keep an eye on other global markets for cues, any further announcement regarding, and trading activities of foreign institutional investors.

In that backdrop, at 6:40 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were at 23,454, around 180 points behind Nifty futures' last close.

According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates, from a technical perspective, Nifty respected the 100-Days Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA) support near 23,400 and formed a red candle on the daily chart on Friday's sessions. However, on the weekly scale, the index formed a doji candle, indicating uncertainty.

"The index continues to face resistance in the 23,800–23,810 zone, and a decisive move above 23,810 could extend the rally towards 24,000–24,080, where the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA) is positioned. On the flip side, sustaining below 23,400 could lead to further weakness towards 23,200-23,000 levels. Traders should monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities," he said.

READ MORE In other news, investments into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes likely reduced further in March after the 26 per cent M-o-M decline in February, going by the recent trend in MFs' equity-buying data. As of March 26, MFs had deployed a net Rs 8,485 crore in the equity market during March, compared to a net buying of Rs 48,000 crore in February and Rs 57,650 crore in January, shows data from Amfi.

ALSO READ | FY26 likely to bring slight recovery in banks' earnings growth momentum