NSE breaks world record with 19.71 billion single-day orders: NSE CEO

NSE handled 280.55 million trades and 19.71 billion orders between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm on Wednesday

NSE
National Stock Exchange (NSE). (Photo: Reuters)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:46 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, setting a new world record for the highest number of transactions in a single trading day.

NSE CEO Ashish Chauhan announced on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, that the exchange processed an unprecedented 19.71 billion orders and 280.55 million trades within the trading hours of 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.

"NSE handled the highest ever - world record - number of transactions in a single day today on June 5,2024 in a 6 hours and 15 minutes (915 am to 330 pm) single trading day-  1,971 crore (19.71 billion) orders per day. 28.55 crore (280.55 million) trades per day," Chauhan said.

Equity markets on Wednesday also showed an impressive rebound from the previous day,  as investors showed optimism regarding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the next government. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned from his second term and is set to take oath for his third term on June 8.

Reflecting this positive sentiment, the BSE Sensex index surged by 2,303 points, or 3.2 per cent, closing at 74,382 levels. Similarly, the Nifty50 index climbed 736 points, or 3.36 per cent, to end at 22,620.

Leading the gains on the 30-stock index were IndusInd Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), JSW Steel, Asian Paints, Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, and ITC, all rising between 3 per cent and 7 per cent. The only laggard on the index was Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

The NSE reported robust financial performance for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The exchange posted a 20 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 2,488 crore. Operating revenues for the period surged by 34 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,625 crore.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

