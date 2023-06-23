NSE, NITIE ink pact for academic, research collaboration in economics

Leading stock exchange NSE on Friday said it has joined hands with the business school National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) Mumbai for an academic and research collaboration in finance and economics.

The move is aimed at creating an industry-ready talent pool by utilising mutual capabilities, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement.

The pact covers a wide range of activities, including capacity building through the design and development of courses in finance and economics, undertaking research in areas like fintech and organising seminars, conferences and symposia, among others.

Also, NSE and NITIE will collectively work towards contributing to the literature on financial market research in the country and promoting general financial market awareness and policy advocacy.