Demat tally surges to 185 million in 2024 with 46 million new additions

The number of dematerialised (demat) accounts in 2024 rose by 46 million, marking an average addition of 3.8 million accounts monthly last year. The new additions represented a 33 per cent increase from the previous year, taking the total tally to 185.3 million.

Demat account growth in India has surged since Covid-19, driven by simplified account opening processes, widespread smartphone and data adoption, and favourable market returns. Over the past five years, demat accounts have more than quadrupled, rising from 39.3 million in 2019.

In the first nine months of 2024, 36 million demat accounts were added, buoyed by gains in the secondary market and record initial public offerings (IPOs). However, market turbulence triggered by foreign portfolio investors' (FPIs) selling and earnings disappointments slowed new account additions in October and November. FPIs cumulatively sold equities worth Rs 1.2 trillion during these two months.

A record number of IPOs in December, the highest for the year and the best December for public offerings since 1996, slightly improved the pace of demat additions.

In December, 15 companies raised Rs 25,438 crore via IPOs. In 2024, a total of 91 companies raised Rs 1,59,783 crore. A significant number of investors open demat accounts primarily to participate in IPOs, often opening accounts for family members to increase their chances of securing allotments.

Demat accounts are used to hold shares and other securities electronically. Market experts see the steady growth in demat additions as a positive sign for market stability.

“The incremental flows from these new investors will help offset potential outflows from overseas funds or existing investors and help keep volatility under check. Going forward, the pace of new additions will hinge on market performance,” said a senior brokerage executive who requested anonymity.