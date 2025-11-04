NSE to start pre-open session for equity derivatives from December 8

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will roll out a pre-open session for equity derivatives from December 8. The pre-open session will be conducted using a call auction mechanism for 15 minutes, from 9:00 am to 9:15 am.

Why is NSE introducing a pre-open session for derivatives?

The move is aimed at enhancing price discovery, similar to the pre-open session already operational in the cash segment. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had issued a circular in May detailing this framework, along with new metrics for open interest calculations and market-wide position limits.

“The pre-open session is applicable to current-month futures on both single stocks and indices. In the last five trading days before the current month expiry, this session shall be extended to next-month futures contracts,” the NSE said in a circular.

How will the pre-open session work? Between 9:00 am and 9:08 am, traders can place orders, which will then be matched and confirmed until 9:12 am. The remaining time will serve as a buffer period for transition to the regular market. Lot size, tick size, and price bands will remain the same as in normal trading. Special order types such as stop-loss and immediate-or-cancel (IOC) orders will not be permitted during the pre-open. Additionally, no modifications or cancellations will be allowed during the order-matching period. All unmatched or outstanding limit orders will automatically move to the normal market with their original timestamps intact.