Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT trading

The rise of algorithmic and high-frequency trading brings efficiency but also demands robust risk controls, real-time monitoring, and compliance safeguards, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.

Why is Sebi emphasising stronger risk controls now?

Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference India 2025, Pandey said rapid technological change, growing market interconnectedness, and rising investor expectations have created fresh complexities for financial intermediaries.

“Intermediaries today navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change, interconnected markets, and rising stakeholder expectations,” he said.

He cautioned that while technology improves speed and access, it also magnifies risks. “Firms must safeguard sensitive client data and critical infrastructure from sophisticated threats,” Pandey said, adding that third-party and outsourcing risks have expanded with greater reliance on technology vendors and service providers.

How should intermediaries adapt to the new trading landscape? Pandey said intermediaries must ensure operational resilience and maintain business continuity amid volatility and digital transformation. Meeting client expectations for faster and more personalised service, he added, should not come at the cost of sound systems and strong grievance redress mechanisms. His comments come at a time when the Multi Commodity Exchange faced a four-hour-long delay in trading due to a technical outage. What did Sebi say about the MCX outage? Speaking on the matter on the sidelines of the event, Pandey said, “Recurrence of such problems is not good. We will be able to comment after a proper analysis. There are stages of root cause analysis. One has to be submitted in 24 hours and one in 48 hours. We will follow the SOP.”

What regulatory reforms are under way? The Sebi chief said the regulator is reviewing the Stock Brokers Regulations, 1992, to make them more relevant, simple, and streamlined. The market regulator had earlier floated a consultation paper on the same, and approval is expected in December. Pandey said Sebi continues to strengthen the market’s foundations through measures to enhance investor protection and integrity. These include active monitoring of social media for misleading content, direct pay-outs to client accounts to prevent misuse of investor assets, the Mitra platform for tracking inactive mutual fund folios, and a framework to ensure safer participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading.