Home / Markets / News / Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT trading

Sebi chief urges stronger risk controls amid rise in algo, HFT trading

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey warns that as algorithmic and high-frequency trading grow, intermediaries must balance speed with safety, ensure compliance, and protect investor trust

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman
premium
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Photo: PTI)
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rise of algorithmic and high-frequency trading brings efficiency but also demands robust risk controls, real-time monitoring, and compliance safeguards, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Tuesday.
 
Why is Sebi emphasising stronger risk controls now?
 
Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference India 2025, Pandey said rapid technological change, growing market interconnectedness, and rising investor expectations have created fresh complexities for financial intermediaries.
 
“Intermediaries today navigate a landscape defined by rapid technological change, interconnected markets, and rising stakeholder expectations,” he said.
 
He cautioned that while technology improves speed and access, it also magnifies risks. “Firms must safeguard sensitive client data and critical infrastructure from sophisticated threats,” Pandey said, adding that third-party and outsourcing risks have expanded with greater reliance on technology vendors and service providers.
 
How should intermediaries adapt to the new trading landscape?
 
Pandey said intermediaries must ensure operational resilience and maintain business continuity amid volatility and digital transformation. Meeting client expectations for faster and more personalised service, he added, should not come at the cost of sound systems and strong grievance redress mechanisms.
 
His comments come at a time when the Multi Commodity Exchange faced a four-hour-long delay in trading due to a technical outage.
 
What did Sebi say about the MCX outage?
 
Speaking on the matter on the sidelines of the event, Pandey said, “Recurrence of such problems is not good. We will be able to comment after a proper analysis. There are stages of root cause analysis. One has to be submitted in 24 hours and one in 48 hours. We will follow the SOP.”
 
What regulatory reforms are under way?
 
The Sebi chief said the regulator is reviewing the Stock Brokers Regulations, 1992, to make them more relevant, simple, and streamlined. The market regulator had earlier floated a consultation paper on the same, and approval is expected in December.
 
Pandey said Sebi continues to strengthen the market’s foundations through measures to enhance investor protection and integrity. These include active monitoring of social media for misleading content, direct pay-outs to client accounts to prevent misuse of investor assets, the Mitra platform for tracking inactive mutual fund folios, and a framework to ensure safer participation of retail investors in algorithmic trading.
 
What did Pandey say about compliance culture?
 
Pandey emphasised that the true differentiator for market institutions will not be how swiftly they comply with regulations but how meaningfully they internalise them.
 
“The strongest and most respected firms will be those that see compliance not as a ceiling, but as a foundation — building upon it a culture of integrity, resilience, and transparency that earns investor trust every day,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market Highlights: D-St at 2-wk low; Nifty below 25,600; Sensex down 519 pts; Metal, IT drag

SBI stock hits new high, trades firm in weak market post Q2 results

City Union Bank jumps 9% on Q2 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

Here's why Systematix Corporate Services shares rose 10% in trade on Nov 4

Reliance Infra, Reliance Power tank up to 54% from June highs; here's why

Topics :SEBITuhin Kanta Pandeyalgorithmic tradingMCX

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story