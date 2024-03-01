Home / Markets / News / NSE unique investor count tops 90 mn; Sebi's settlement plea of 4 banks

NSE unique investor count tops 90 mn; Sebi's settlement plea of 4 banks

Mahar­a­sh­tra has the highest number of unique investors at 16 million followed by UP and Gujarat with 9.7 million and 8.1 mi­llion investors, respectively

BS ReporterPTI

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:35 PM IST
The number of unique investors (based on PAN) on the NSE crossed 90 million in February. The latest 10 million add­itions have come in the last five mo­nths, with Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra accou­nting for a quarter of them. Mahar­a­sh­tra has the highest number of unique investors at 16 million followed by UP and Gujarat with 9.7 million and 8.1 mi­llion investors, respectively.


Sebi nod to settlement plea of four banks
 

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has settled a matter around alleged violation of foreign portfolio investor regulations with four banks. The banks include Deutsche Bank, HSBC Bank, HDFC Bank, and Citibank that paid nearly 
Rs 4 crore for settling the matter. The amount paid by each bank is different. BS Reporter

Sebi had alleged that these banks while acting as designated depository participants (DDPs) had provided registrations or renewed registrations of certain FPIs which were ineligible under the norms. The High Powered Advisory Committee (HPAC) of Sebi recommended the settlement after consideration with an internal committee.. PTI


Bharat Highways Invit booked 8x on last day 
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Highways Invit received 8 times subsc­ription on the last day of offer on Friday. The IPO received bids for 825,324,300 units against 103,012,800 units on offer, according to data available with the NSE. 
 
The portion for institutional investors got subscribed 8.92 times and the other investors’ portion received 6.93 times subscription. The IPO, aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore, had a price range of Rs 98-100 per unit. Bharat Highways Invit on Tuesday said it collected Rs 826 crore from anchor investors. PTI

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:35 PM IST

