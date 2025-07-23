Bitcoin rally: Cap crypto exposure at 2-5% of portfolio to manage risk

Bitcoin surged to an intraday peak of $123,153.22 on July 14 and is now trading at around $118,000 — a rise of about 25 per cent since January. Indian investors, who led the 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index by Cha­in­alysis, a New York-based blockchain data and analytics firm, must avoid getting carried away by the euphoria in this market.

Drivers of the rally

Stronger regulatory signals from the Donald Trump administration and progress in US crypto legislation are driving institutional interest. “The GENIUS (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins) Act officially became law, while key Bills like the