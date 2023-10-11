Number of MF investors crosses 40 million, SIP flows scale a new high

The count for unique mutual fund (MF) investors crossed 40 million in September, with 10 million new ones added in the last 21 months. The number of MF investors is around 57 per cent of the total income tax filings this year and 6.5 per cent of the total PAN card issuances.

The unique investor count is the total PAN registered with the MF industry.

The MF industry achieved the milestone amid a continued surge in gross SIP inflows. In September, the industry collected more than Rs 16,000 crore from the SIP route for the first time.

Net inflows into active equity schemes, which draw the bulk of inflows from retail investors, dropped 30 per cent month-on-month (MoM) to Rs 14,090 crore. The decline in net inflows could be partially attributed to profit booking in smallcap and midcap funds. Redemptions from the two fund categories surged 42 per cent MoM to Rs 7,430 crore in September.

"The quantum of net flows in both the smallcap and the midcap as a category saw a dip compared to the previous months. Having said that, they were still among the highest recipients of net inflows in September with the midcap category receiving Rs 2000.8 crore and the small cap category receiving Rs 2,678.4 crore,” said Melvyn Santarita, Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Adviser India

"The dip in the net flows of these categories could be attributed to some bit of profit booking by investors coupled with concerns regarding inflated valuations in some of these segments," said Santarita.

Inflows in September were higher than the average flows seen in FY24. Industry executives believe that the strong inflows despite risk-off sentiment in the market amid record high index levels shows resilience among MF investors.

"In September, the equity markets experienced a notable shift towards a risk-off sentiment, following the all-time high of 20,200 points. Despite this shift, equity mutual funds continued to exhibit resilience, recording a significant net inflow of Rs 14,091 crores, a slight dip from the Rs 20,245 crores observed in August," said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer at Motilal Oswal AMC.