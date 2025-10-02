Home / Markets / News / Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company

Nuvama, Nuvama group
This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category | Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financial services company Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi to set up its proposed mutual fund business.

In a stock exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth Management informed that "Sebi vide a letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund".

This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category.

The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company.

In January, the company had informed stock exchanges regarding the application to be made to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking approval to act as the sponsor for Nuvama Mutual Fund.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech leads Asia share rally, gold near record high on Fed rate cut bets

Premium

Tata Motors stock may face near-term volatility post demerger: Analysts

Premium

New segments like defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T

Banking stocks lift Sensex 716 pts, Nifty 225 as markets snap losing run

Premium

FPIs yanked out ₹1.45 trillion from oil, IT, auto over past 12 months

Topics :SEBIMutual FundSecurities and Exchange Board of Indiamutual fund sector

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story