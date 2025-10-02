Nuvama Wealth gets Sebi approval to set up mutual fund business in India

Financial services company Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd has secured approval from markets regulator Sebi to set up its proposed mutual fund business.
In a stock exchange filing, Nuvama Wealth Management informed that "Sebi vide a letter dated October 1, 2025, has granted approval to the company to act as the sponsor and set up the proposed Nuvama Mutual Fund".
This will enable Nuvama Wealth Management to launch schemes under mutual fund including Specialized Investment Fund category.
The final approval for registration of mutual fund will be granted by Sebi subject to fulfilment of certain requirements by the company.
In January, the company had informed stock exchanges regarding the application to be made to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) seeking approval to act as the sponsor for Nuvama Mutual Fund.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app