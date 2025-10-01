Tata Motors stock may face near-term volatility post demerger: Analysts

Tata Motors’ demerger of its commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses, effective 1 October, may lead to heightened stock volatility in the near term, analysts said.

On 30 September, Tata Motors’ shares rose 5.54 per cent on the BSE to close at Rs 718.15 apiece.

With the move, two separate listed entities will be created. The CV business will operate under Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), while the PV business — including the electric vehicle (EV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) divisions — will remain with Tata Motors. The separation is expected to unlock long-term value. “This demerger will help us better capitalise on market opportunities by enhancing focus and agility,” Tata Motors chairman N Chandrasekaran said earlier.

The share entitlement ratio will be 1:1, meaning Tata Motors’ shareholders will hold the same proportion in both companies, keeping overall ownership unchanged. JM Financial said the record date for the demerger has been tentatively set for 14 October 2025. “Post that date, the CV segment will be carved out of Tata Motors Ltd, which may lead to increased stock volatility, primarily driven by rebalancing of the PV-only valuation,” analysts said. The new CV entity is expected to be listed by early November, about 30 days after regulatory approvals are completed. Following the listing, the CV business will be renamed Tata Motors Ltd, while the PV business will be called Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV).

A key monitorable remains JLR’s production resumption after the cyber-attack on 31 August. JM Financial analysts noted that while demand is stable across the US, UK and China, liquidity could be affected. On the CV side, GST rationalisation is expected to benefit smaller CV segments where buyers do not claim input tax credit (ITC). JM Financial expects double-digit CV growth in the second half of FY26, aided by festive demand and the GST cut. Nomura analysts, after a recent company meeting, said management expects GST cuts to support demand as trucks become more affordable and freight activity rises. “The CV industry is likely to grow around 5 per cent year-on-year in FY26, implying 10 per cent growth in 2HFY26, which is positive,” Nomura added.

Festive bookings for passenger vehicles have surged 25–30 per cent, led by GST reductions, with Tata Motors planning seven new launches in the next 12 months across internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV segments. “In the longer term, management expects the industry to grow at 1–1.5x of real GDP, or around 6–8 per cent year-on-year. Tata Motors’ PV division aims to achieve double-digit EBITDA margins, supported by operating leverage, a better mix and price hikes planned for January 2026,” Nomura said. Meanwhile, the JLR cyber-attack was not covered by insurance, as such risks are currently uninsured. “While sales have resumed and production restarted in phases from 25 September, the company said retail and wholesale volumes were not materially impacted due to sufficient inventory. However, the attack will affect JLR’s liquidity, though it is difficult to quantify the impact,” JM Financial observed.