Home / Markets / News / Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Nykaa's faster growth keeps Street bullish, but valuations rich too

Nykaa Fashion may have gained market share even if growth has been slower than in BPC

Nykaa, FSN, Makeup, E-commerce
premium
In Fashion, net revenue growth is estimated at low twenties (21-22 per cent Y-o-Y versus Q1FY26 at 15.1 per cent). | Nykaa | Credit: X
Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The July-September quarter (Q2) business update on revenue by FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) was well received by most investors and the share price surged over 6 per cent, driven by one block deal, on Monday. Even after Wednesday’s minor dip, it was still higher at ₹257.50 as compared to Monday’s close of ₹255.55. The key highlights from the quarterly update are as follows.
 
In Beauty & Personal Care (BPC), net revenue growth is estimated at mid-twenties (25-26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) versus Q1FY26 at 23.9 per cent).
 
The Y-o-Y growth of net merchandise value (NSV) for BPC is in mid-twenties (Q1FY26 at 24.8 per cent). This indicates sustained growth for more than ten consecutive quarters. Management also claims House of Nykaa brands witnessed rapid growth including the strong performance of acquired brands like Dot & Key as well as home-grown brands.
 
In Fashion, net revenue growth is estimated at low twenties (21-22 per cent Y-o-Y versus Q1FY26 at 15.1 per cent). Fashion NSV growth will be in the higher mid-twenties in Q2FY26 (Q1FY26 at 20 per cent) with traction in the core platform business. Net revenue growth will be lower than NSV growth due to lag in advertising and marketing income.
 
Overall net revenue growth estimated at low-to-mid-twenties (23-26 per cent versus Q1FY26 at 23.4 per cent) with momentum also coming from an early festive season. The GMV growth in Q2FY26 will be higher at nearly 30 per cent (Q1FY26 at 25.9 per cent).
 
The GST 2.0 should release disposable income and drive long-term growth.
 
This update is close to consensus full year estimates. But advertisement income as a per cent of sales might be lower leading to steady Ebitda margins at 6.7 per cent (up 20 bps quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) in Q2FY26 with full year Ebitda margin expectations at 7.2-7.5 per cent, which implies margin improvement is necessary for H2FY26. The Fashion segment Ebitda margin rose by 467 bps Y-o-Y, as fixed costs were controlled and revenue growth accelerated considerably. The fact that growth accelerated over Q1FY26 and is expected to accelerate further in H2FY26 made investors more bullish.
 
Maintaining growth in the face of quick commerce (QC) competition has been commendable. Nykaa Now, which offers express delivery in 7 metro cities, with 50+ rapid stores is one way of responding to QC but market-watchers also theorise that Nykaa is shielded to some extent because QC actually solves for use cases that are less applicable in BPC and Fashion.
 
Nykaa Fashion may have gained market share even if growth has been slower than in BPC. Core BPC growth is strong indicating strong momentum across e-commerce platforms, retail stores, owned brands and eB2B distribution.
 
The moat for Nykaa may be better discovery-led experience for consumers with content around product usage and reviews. Fashion is potentially a higher-margin business than BPC but the barriers are higher. The guidance at Q1FY26 was for Ebitda breakeven in the segment by end FY26, this will be a key monitorable.
 
The management focus has been on customer acquisition and better unit economics and that has likely continued. When the Q2FY26 results are reported, investors will be looking for movement in other key metrics such as the growth rate in annual unique transacting users and the rate at which Nykaa continues to roll out its offline store network and where it was at 250 stores across 82 cities, by June 30, 2025. The company’s strategy of adding brands will also be noted. Valuations remain rich though Nykaa has done well so far given competition from QC and weak discretionary spending.
 
According to Bloomberg, five of the seven analysts polled in October are bullish, while one each is either bearish or neutral. Their average one-year target price of ₹226.78 is below the current price of ₹257.50. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee hovers near record lows amid strengthening dollar; ends at 88.79/$

Stock Market close: Sensex dips 153 pts; Nifty at 25,046; IT stocks shine; Realty, Auto drag

Graphite India soars 8%, hits 4-year high on huge volume; HEG rallies 6%

Demat account additions fall 40% in 9M 2025 amid volatile markets

Tata Motors slips 2% on JLR Q2 sales update; trades lower for 4th day

Topics :Markets NewsThe CompassNykaafashion industry

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story