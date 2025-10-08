Home / Markets / News / Tata Motors slips 2% on JLR Q2 sales update; trades lower for 4th day

Tata Motors slips 2% on JLR Q2 sales update; trades lower for 4th day

JLR's wholesales volumes stood at 66,165 units in Q2FY26, down 24.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q)

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors share price today

 
Tata Motors share price slipped 2 per cent to ₹685.45 on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) recorded weak wholesale sales volume in the second quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). JLR's wholesales volumes stood at 66,165 units in Q2FY26, down 24.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
In the past two trading days, the stock of the Tata Group automobile company has fallen 4 per cent. The Tata Motors stock is trading lower for the fourth straight day, declining 5 per cent during the period.
 

JLR volumes down in Q2

 
In a press release, JLR said Q2FY27 was a "challenging" quarter with wholesale volumes at 66,165 units, marking a 24.2 per cent Y-o-Y decline, and retail sales at 85,495 units, down 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y. The slump followed a major cyber incident in September, which halted production and significantly impacted global volumes, combined with the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models and incremental US tariffs.
 
All key markets saw retail declines. The UK was hit the hardest (down 32.2 per cent), but JLR has begun a phased restart of manufacturing from October 8, 2025 and is prioritising delivery of its high-value models post-recovery.  ALSO READ | Tata Motors stock tests 200-DMA ahead of demerger; trading strategy here
 

Tata Motors stock: Buy or sell?

 
JLR's Q2FY26 results underscore how external disruptions and strategic restructurings can sharply affect automotive supply chains and topline performance, especially for premium OEMs reliant on global parts flow and high-volume exports, according to analysts.
 
"The cyberattack's timing—compounding legacy Jaguar model phase-outs and new tariffs—demonstrates operational vulnerabilities but also JLR's resilience in prioritising profitable Range Rover and Defender lines. While the near-term impact is negative, with an anticipated further financial hit in full Q2 results, the phased restart and continued focus on high-margin models provide a foundation for recovery," ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage had a 'Buy' rating on Tata Motors stock (as of September 2025) with a target price of ₹810.
 
It added: While sales have resumed, and production restarted in a phased manner from September 25, the company noted that retail and wholesale volumes were not materially impacted due to sufficient inventory levels. However, the attack will affect JLR's liquidity, though the management stated it is currently difficult to quantify the exact impact. Going forward, the focus remains on how quickly JLR can scale up production.
 
On the demand front, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that the outlook remains positive. US demand is resilient with the tariff uncertainty resolved, UK maintains similar momentum, and China demand is stable although JLR will absorb near-term cost pressure due to the reduction in luxury tax threshold from RMB 1.3 million to RMB 0.9 million.  Those at Nomura estimate JLR's free cash flow to have GBP 750 million in Q2FY26, mainly driven by working capital due to lower volumes.  'With this the net debt for JLR may rise to GBP 1.65 billion. This should, however, reverse as the production picks up. We maintain our Neutral rating on Tata Motors and target price of ₹732," they said.
 
Tata Motors fixes October 14, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for demerger
 
Tata Motors has fixed Tuesday, October 14, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of ascertaining the shareholders of the company who shall be issued and allotted 1 share of TML Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV), for every 1 share of the company.
 
The said equity shares, to be allotted by TMLCV, are proposed to be listed with BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), subject to necessary regulatory approvals, Tata Motors said.
 
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) undertaking the passenger vehicles (PV) business with Tata Motors. TMPV is well-positioned to capitalise on this shift, with a robust pipeline of exciting product launches across both electric vehicle (EV) and Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) segments.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: D-St flat in volatile trade; Sensex tests 81,900; Realty, Media drag; ITI up 12%

Anant Raj, Oberoi Realty: Why are real estate stocks falling today?

Tata Motors stock tests 200-DMA ahead of demerger; trading strategy here

Madhya Bharat Agro rises 5% on posting healthy Q2 results; quick overview

Tyre stocks rally up to 4% in weak market; MRF hits record high

Topics :MarketsThe Smart InvestorTata MotorsTata Motors Jaguar Land Roverstock market tradingAutomobile makersBuzzing stocksMarket trends

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story