Demat account openings fall 40% in 2025 as weak markets hit sentiment

Demat account additions during the first nine months of calendar 2025 fell 40 per cent as weak returns and sustained market volatility weighed on new investor participation.

Data from depository firms showed that 21.8 million new accounts were opened between January and September this year, 14 million fewer than the 36.1 million added during the corresponding period of 2024.

The benchmark indices have witnessed sharp swings this year, with steep corrections in mid- and small-cap stocks curbing retail investor enthusiasm.

“New entrants are less inclined to enter at a time when the markets appear directionless and broader returns have moderated,” said a senior official at a large brokerage.

Average monthly additions stood at 2.42 million this year, compared to the record 4 million per month seen last year. Market volatility and fewer IPOs weigh on sentiment Industry players said that while this year’s tally appears weak compared to last year’s record, it remains healthy given three consecutive years of robust demat account growth. The total demat account base has more than tripled since 2021, driven by the post-pandemic retail investing boom and buoyant initial public offering (IPO) activity. New investor onboarding has also slowed as the number of fresh public offers declined during the first nine months of 2025. Industry players expect the pickup in IPO activity in the last quarter of the year to support a recovery in demat account additions.