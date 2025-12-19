Ola Electric hits 10% upper circuit after promoter completes stake sale

Ola Electric Mobility shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹34.4 per share on BSE, snapping a three-day losing streak. The buying on the counter came after the company informed that promoter, Bhavish Aggarwal, has completed the one-time, limited monetisation of a small portion of his personal shareholding.

At 10:18 AM, Ola Electric's share price was trading 9.65 per cent higher at ₹34.3 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 84,925.47.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹15,120.32 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹99.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹30.79.

ALSO READ: ICICI Prudential AMC Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock trades at 20% premium on BSE, NSE In the last three days, Aggarwal offloaded a 2.2 per cent stake in Ola Electric. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) bulk deal data, on December 18, 2025, Bhavish sold 2,83,00,000 shares at ₹31.9 per share; on December 16 and 17, he offloaded 2,62,56,748 shares for ₹34.99 per share and 4,19,03,706 shares for ₹33.96 per share, respectively. According to the filing, the transaction was undertaken solely to repay a promoter-level loan of approximately ₹260 crore and to release all 3.93 per cent shares previously pledged, thereby eliminating all promoter pledges.

“Following the transaction, the promoter group continues to hold 34.6 per cent in Ola Electric, with no dilution of promoter control or change in long-term commitment. This was a planned, time-bound exercise executed entirely at the promoter’s personal level and has no impact on the company’s performance, operations, or strategic direction,” the filing read. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 500 pts; Nifty eyes 26k; ICICI Pru lists at 20% premium; Ola up 9% Ola Electric said it remains focused on building a globally competitive, India-first electric mobility and clean energy company. Ola Electric recently announced the commencement of Hyperdelivery, offering same-day registration and delivery of vehicles for its 4680 Bharat Cell-powered vehicles in Bengaluru. This offering is a part of the company’s umbrella Hyperservice initiative to deliver a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience. Under Hyperdelivery, customers can now complete their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and ride home on their fully registered vehicles on the same day.