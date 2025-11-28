Home / Markets / News / On the upswing: Equity benchmarks gain for third consecutive month

On the upswing: Equity benchmarks gain for third consecutive month

Rotation out of AI stocks, strong Q2 earnings and FPI buying helped markets hit 14-month highs despite valuation worries

stock market, BSE
premium
Equities have been gaining amidst better than expected September-quarter earnings and renewed hopes of a trade deal with the US.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Domestic equity benchmarks gained for the third consecutive month as a rotation out of artificial-intelligence (AI) stocks and growing bets on a global easing cycle have bolstered sentiment. Hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India added to the investor cheer.  The benchmarks also hit new highs after 14 months. In November, Sensex rose 2.1 per cent, while the Nifty rose 1.9 per cent. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2 per cent while the Nifty Small Cap 100 declined 3 per cent. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by ₹4 trillion.  Equities have been gaining amidst better than expected September-quarter earnings and renewed hopes of a trade deal with the US. FPIs were net buyers to the tune of ₹4,326 crore, and domestic institutions were net buyers to the tune of ₹72,935 crore.  However, investors booked profits whenever the indices approached new highs, amid concerns about stretched valuations and continued uncertainty over a trade deal. Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a highly volatile trade on Friday. 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Canara Bank raises ₹3.5K cr via AT1 bonds; Bharati Telecom raises ₹8.5k cr

Premium

Volume pick-up key to more gains for innerwear major Page Industries

Sebi reclassifies Reits as 'equity' for mutual fund investments

Premium

Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlook

Premium

Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since July

Topics :Markets Newssensex niftyMarkets Sensex NiftyMarket LensUS tariffs

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story