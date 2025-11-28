Home / Markets / News / Market regulator Sebi reclassifies Reits as equity for MF investments

Market regulator Sebi reclassifies Reits as equity for MF investments

Sebi has shifted Reits into the equity category for MFs and SIFs from January 2026, limiting debt-fund exposure and paving the way for index inclusion from July 2026

SEBI
The regulator has asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to update the scrip classification list to reflect the change, and asset managers will need to issue an addendum to update scheme documents. (Photo: Reuters)
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday reclassified Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) as equity-related instruments to encourage greater participation from mutual funds (MFs) and specialised investment funds (SIFs). Infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), however, will continue to be treated as hybrid instruments.
 
When will Reit investments be counted as equity for MFs and SIFs? 
The regulator said that from January 1, 2026, any investment made by MFs or SIFs in Reits will be counted as an equity investment. However, inclusion of Reits in equity indices will be permitted only from July 1, 2026.
 
With Reits becoming an equity asset, debt funds will no longer be able to invest in them. Sebi said their holdings as of December 31, 2025, will be grandfathered, while nudging them to liquidate the holding over a period of time.
 
“AMCs are encouraged to make efforts to divest Reits from the respective portfolios of debt schemes, considering the market conditions, liquidity and interest of investors,” Sebi said.
 
What changes must asset managers and Amfi implement? 
The regulator has asked the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) to update the scrip classification list to reflect the change, and asset managers will need to issue an addendum to update scheme documents. Sebi clarified that this update won’t be treated as a fundamental change for MF schemes.
 
The circular also states that Reits can be added to equity indices only after July 1, 2026.
 
How will the reclassification impact demand and liquidity? 
The reclassification is expected to boost demand and improve liquidity for Reits as the current limits will no longer be applicable. This could lead to steadier inflows, better price discovery and deeper institutional participation.

Topics :SEBIREITsInvITsMutual Funds

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

