Home / Markets / News / Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlook

Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlook

PNGRB's lower-than-expected tariff hike has dampened sentiment around GAIL, with analysts expecting only modest earnings support even as transmission volumes

GAIL
premium
The gas marketing segment profit of Rs 1,300 crore rose 22 per cent Q-o-Q as realised margins jumped 20 per cent Q-o-Q on stable volumes.
Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The secular logic for investment in GAIL is growing gas demand, which is driven by a policy push for increasing gas in the energy mix, alongside upcoming new LNG global export capacities. GAIL’s Q2FY26 results were somewhat disappointing.
 
The company is aiming to become a fully integrated midstream-to-downstream gas player. Management aims at gas transmission volumes of 135 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) post FY28. The expansion and commissioning of pipelines in FY26 and FY27 will create capacity for volume throughput.
 
Why did the tariff hike disappoint the market?
 

Also Read

Premium

Canara raises 3.5K cr through AT1 bonds; Bharati Telecom raises Rs 8.5k cr

PNGRB revises GAIL's integrated pipeline tariff to ₹65.69 per mmBtu

GAIL dips 7% on huge volumes; why gas transmission stock under pressure?

Strengthening investor protection key priority for regulator: Sebi chief

Aequs to float IPO on Dec 3; aims to raise ₹670 cr via fresh issue

The new gas pipeline tariffs as mandated by PNGRB to Rs 65.69/metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) from Rs 58.61/mmbtu clearly disappointed the market. The 12.1 per cent hike is lower than consensus expectations of a 15 per cent hike and way below GAIL’s demand for Rs 78. The tariff hike will probably push up GAIL’s FY26 and FY27 earnings by 2.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.
 
Some analysts noted that the realised tariffs could be lower since the current hike reflects revision in only two parameters, namely an increase of Rs 5.16/mmbtu on account of higher system-use gas and an increase of Rs 1.92/mmbtu on account of a lower volume divisor. The regulator has deferred review of other parameters to FY28 on the logic that considering everything could lead to a material increase in tariffs and place unexpected financial pressures on users.
 
How did GAIL perform operationally in Q2FY26?
 
GAIL’s Q2FY26 operating profit and adjusted net profit were down 14.8 per cent and 17 per cent Y-o-Y respectively. Operating profit was down 4.3 per cent Q-o-Q but net profit was up 17.5 per cent Q-o-Q. A lower margin for gas transmission Q-o-Q was offset by better performance of the gas marketing segment. The net profit was boosted by higher other income (up 172 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
Going forward, operating profit could rise in FY27 with transmission volume bouncing back after issues faced in FY26 and the above-mentioned tariff hike. Also, petchem losses may reduce due to a possible recovery in polymer margins.
 
How did individual segments perform in the quarter?
 
The gas marketing segment profit of Rs 1,300 crore rose 22 per cent Q-o-Q as realised margins jumped 20 per cent Q-o-Q on stable volumes. The petchem segment profit declined with a loss of Rs 300 crore versus a loss of Rs 250 crore in Q1FY26. This was due to the higher cost of Henry Hub gas, which offset an 18 per cent Q-o-Q increase in sales volume. The LPG and LHC segment profit of Rs 110 crore was up due to a 7 per cent Q-o-Q drop in global LPG prices.
 
Pipelines utilisation was 59 per cent with gross margins up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y and down 10.3 per cent Q-o-Q. LPG transmission volumes were higher but margins declined. Gas trading volumes were stable Q-o-Q but margins were better.
 
LPG and LHC sales volumes were up Q-o-Q, while the realisation was up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and up 2 per cent Q-o-Q. In city gas distribution (CGD), there have been accounting changes with bulk CGD volumes shifted to natural gas marketing in the consolidation accounts.
 
What lies ahead for GAIL in FY26 and FY27?
 
In FY26, GAIL is likely to see earnings drop due to a decline in gas transmission volumes while margins stay stable. The pipeline tariff revisions should enhance revenue certainty despite the lower-than-expected hike. In petrochem, there will be a positive margin impact due to expansion of PP, PDH and PDTA, and lower Henry Hub-linked feedstock costs for PATA. CGD may deliver consistent volume-led growth. The Dabhol LNG terminal may see higher traffic of around 34–36 cargoes versus 21 cargoes in FY25. Capex execution is likely to be around Rs 13,000 crore annually.
 
GAIL cut FY26 transmission guidance to 123–124 mmscmd (earlier 128–132 mmscmd), due to delays in pipeline connectivity, refinery shutdowns and low demand from the power sector. In FY27, volume guidance is at 133–134 mmscmd and marketing guidance is of Rs 4,000–4,500 crore PBT in FY26.
 
The market response to the disappointing tariff hike was heavy selling. Analysts had mixed responses but the consensus seems to be negative.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Weekly govt bond auction sails through; Nov rupee's worst month since July

Market regulator Sebi reclassifies Reits as equity for MF investments

Stock Market Close: Sensex down 14 points; Nifty at 26,203; IT, realty, oil & gas shares fall

Stock Market Close: Sensex up 111 points; Nifty at 26,216; IT, Pvt Bank shares edge higher

63 Moons soars 19% after NCLT approves NSEL's One-Time Settlement offer

Topics :The CompassGAILGAIL IndiaMarket news

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story