Lower pipeline tariff hike likely to weigh on GAIL's earnings outlook

The secular logic for investment in GAIL is growing gas demand, which is driven by a policy push for increasing gas in the energy mix, alongside upcoming new LNG global export capacities. GAIL’s Q2FY26 results were somewhat disappointing.

The company is aiming to become a fully integrated midstream-to-downstream gas player. Management aims at gas transmission volumes of 135 million metric standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) post FY28. The expansion and commissioning of pipelines in FY26 and FY27 will create capacity for volume throughput.

Why did the tariff hike disappoint the market?

The new gas pipeline tariffs as mandated by PNGRB to Rs 65.69/metric million British thermal unit (mmbtu) from Rs 58.61/mmbtu clearly disappointed the market. The 12.1 per cent hike is lower than consensus expectations of a 15 per cent hike and way below GAIL’s demand for Rs 78. The tariff hike will probably push up GAIL’s FY26 and FY27 earnings by 2.8 per cent and 3.4 per cent respectively.

Some analysts noted that the realised tariffs could be lower since the current hike reflects revision in only two parameters, namely an increase of Rs 5.16/mmbtu on account of higher system-use gas and an increase of Rs 1.92/mmbtu on account of a lower volume divisor. The regulator has deferred review of other parameters to FY28 on the logic that considering everything could lead to a material increase in tariffs and place unexpected financial pressures on users. How did GAIL perform operationally in Q2FY26? GAIL’s Q2FY26 operating profit and adjusted net profit were down 14.8 per cent and 17 per cent Y-o-Y respectively. Operating profit was down 4.3 per cent Q-o-Q but net profit was up 17.5 per cent Q-o-Q. A lower margin for gas transmission Q-o-Q was offset by better performance of the gas marketing segment. The net profit was boosted by higher other income (up 172 per cent Q-o-Q).

Going forward, operating profit could rise in FY27 with transmission volume bouncing back after issues faced in FY26 and the above-mentioned tariff hike. Also, petchem losses may reduce due to a possible recovery in polymer margins. How did individual segments perform in the quarter? The gas marketing segment profit of Rs 1,300 crore rose 22 per cent Q-o-Q as realised margins jumped 20 per cent Q-o-Q on stable volumes. The petchem segment profit declined with a loss of Rs 300 crore versus a loss of Rs 250 crore in Q1FY26. This was due to the higher cost of Henry Hub gas, which offset an 18 per cent Q-o-Q increase in sales volume. The LPG and LHC segment profit of Rs 110 crore was up due to a 7 per cent Q-o-Q drop in global LPG prices.

Pipelines utilisation was 59 per cent with gross margins up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y and down 10.3 per cent Q-o-Q. LPG transmission volumes were higher but margins declined. Gas trading volumes were stable Q-o-Q but margins were better. LPG and LHC sales volumes were up Q-o-Q, while the realisation was up 4.2 per cent Y-o-Y and up 2 per cent Q-o-Q. In city gas distribution (CGD), there have been accounting changes with bulk CGD volumes shifted to natural gas marketing in the consolidation accounts. What lies ahead for GAIL in FY26 and FY27? In FY26, GAIL is likely to see earnings drop due to a decline in gas transmission volumes while margins stay stable. The pipeline tariff revisions should enhance revenue certainty despite the lower-than-expected hike. In petrochem, there will be a positive margin impact due to expansion of PP, PDH and PDTA, and lower Henry Hub-linked feedstock costs for PATA. CGD may deliver consistent volume-led growth. The Dabhol LNG terminal may see higher traffic of around 34–36 cargoes versus 21 cargoes in FY25. Capex execution is likely to be around Rs 13,000 crore annually.