Orchid Pharma shares advanced 6.6 per cent on Tuesday and registered an intraday high of Rs 1,534.1 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company reported Q2 results.

Around 12:29 PM, Orchid Pharma shares were up 5.71 per cent at Rs 1,520 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 79,393.48. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 7,709.30 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,591.55 per share on BSE and 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 519.45 per share.

On Monday, in the last few minutes of market hours, the pharma company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 25.6 crore, up 26 per cent, as compared to Rs 20.3 crore a year ago.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 222.69 crore, up 12 per cent, as compared to Rs 198.75 crore a year ago.

The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the second quarter stood at Rs 30 crore as compared to Rs 24 crore a year ago which implies a rise of 25 per cent.

The Ebitda margins of the company for the quarter under review stood at 13.3 per cent as compared to 11.9 per cent.

"Our growth is a testament to disciplined operational execution and the momentum from our strategic business development initiatives like the newly launched Orchid AMS. The positive trajectory is proof of our commitment to driving sustainable, profitable growth," said Manish Dhanuka, managing director, Orchid Pharma.

Orchid Pharma is an Indian pharmaceutical company that specialises in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished dosage forms.

Established in 1992 and headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the company is known for its expertise in antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and gastrointestinal products, along with a strong presence in the hospital injectables segment.

Orchid Pharma has a robust research and development (R&D) focus, enabling the company to develop innovative formulations and specialized medicines. It has a wide range of products that cater to both domestic and international markets, including the US, Europe, and other emerging economies. Orchid Pharma's manufacturing facilities are compliant with international quality standards, and the company has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certifications from regulatory agencies like the FDA.

In the past one year, Orchid Pharma shares have gained 165.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 22 per cent.