IndusInd Bank stock sees highest drop in 4 years; is it a good buy?

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank is among the large-cap names that faced significant punishment after posting disappointing earnings for the September quarter.

On October 25, the stock slumped 19 per cent—the most in four years—due to higher provisions on account of slippages in the microfinance (MFI) portfolio, which dragged net profit down 40 per cent year-on-year. Over the past two weeks, the stock has hovered around Rs 1,060 amid weakness in the overall markets, driven by incessant selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

On a year-to-date basis, IndusInd shares are down 34 per cent, even as the Nifty Bank index has gained 8 per cent.

Given this sharp underperformance, many are questioning whether IndusInd Bank is a good buy. If the target price set by analysts is to be realised, the stock could offer a 40 per cent upside from current levels.

The consensus 12-month target price for the stock, compiled by Bloomberg, is Rs 1,489 per share, compared to its current price of Rs 1,060. Currently, the stock has 37 ‘buy’ ratings (down from 43 prior to the results), 11 ‘hold’ ratings (up from 5), and 2 ‘sell’ ratings (up from 1). Before the September quarter results, the consensus price target was Rs 1,750.

Target Price Rating Citi 1,630 Buy CLSA 1,600 Outperform HSBC 1,510 Buy Macquarie 1,690 Outperform Nomura 1,220 Neutral Morgan Stanley 1,400 Attractive Bernstein 1,300 Outperform Phillip Securities 1,560 Buy BNP Paribas 1,630 Neutral Source: Bloomberg; Note: As on November 11 Foreign brokerages, particularly, remain bullish on the prospects of IndusInd Bank. Citi, CLSA, Macquarie, and BNP Paribas have set target prices above Rs 1,600, citing a favourable risk-reward ratio.Source: Bloomberg; Note: As on November 11

More From This Section

Macquarie, for instance, has an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock, noting that “valuations are cheap” at just 1.2 times its estimated book value for FY26. The brokerage believes that for IndusInd to achieve a sustainable re-rating, it must scale back its riskier MFI lending.

While almost all analysts have reduced their estimates for IndusInd’s loan growth and earnings, many believe the worst could already be priced in.

“We reduce earnings by 29/20 per cent for FY25E/FY26E to factor in net interest margin compression and higher credit costs. We now forecast return on assets (RoA) of 1.3 per cent/1.5 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 11.1 per cent/13 per cent for FY25E/FY26E, respectively, for IndusInd Bank. Swifter-than-anticipated normalisation of microfinance asset quality is an upside risk to earnings,” JM Financial noted. The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,380.

“Factoring in slower growth, fees, and higher loan loss provision (LLP), we cut earrings for FY25/26/27E by 17%/10%/3%. We cut our target price to Rs 1,650 from Rs1,800, valuing the bank at 1.8x Sep-26E adjusted book value. However, we retain BUY on the stock given its cheaper valuation and expected steady improvement in RoA to 1.8% in FY27E from 1.4% in FY25E, led by better margins benefiting from the rate-cut cycle and contained LLP,” added Emkay in a note.

Jefferies anticipates the pressure of weaker asset quality and provisioning to continue into the second half of FY25, with moderation expected in FY26-27.

Most analysts expect the bank to return to more stable margins and asset quality over the medium term as it optimises its lending portfolio.